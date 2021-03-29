V.I. officials and former employees are mourning the passing of Seema “Judi” Nagelberg, a passionate champion of V.I. tourism who came to St. Thomas from New York in 1966 on a 10-day holiday and never left.
The territory’s Tourism Division was new at that time, and Nagelberg quickly landed a temporary job there. Before long, she was running the office and eventually became manager of the St. Thomas and St. John visitor bureaus.
For more than a decade, Nagelberg worked in the private sector, launching a local firm’s destination management division and directing its sales and marketing efforts. Then in 1988, she founded her own destination management company — Island Meetings & Incentives — dedicated to “helping groups plan and deliver a flawless, memorable experience while visiting the islands.”
“Talk about heart break,” posted her former employee and friend Vicky Gomez Christian online. She “believed in me even when I didn’t.”
Nagelberg conveyed her love of the V.I. through her enterprise. “We are much more cosmopolitan than the other Caribbean islands,” Nagelberg wrote. “Our restaurants are on a par with any major city. People are amazed when they come here and see what we have.”
In life as well as work, she embraced her adopted home, supporting community-based organizations and making her own special brand of Crucian-style pick-up saltfish.
“Judi was tantamount to being a branch of the Department of Tourism,” Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. wrote.
“Judi was an exemplary, visionary and passionate tourism representative for the territory,” said Tourism Commissioner Joseph Boschulte.
“She not only understood the importance of the industry to driving the economy of our islands, but also regularly championed and supported efforts to preserve and protect the fragile environment and ecosystems of the Virgin Islands.”
Nagelberg is said to have taken her life-changing leap to the Virgin Islands with a message to her boss, “Not returning. Letter to follow.”
She passed away on March 23, true to her word.