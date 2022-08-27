028ec32a-5268-11e8-b444-00163ec2aa77

Agriculture Commissioner Positive Nelson 

 Daily News photo by LINDA MORLAND

Virgin Islanders are still facing serious criminal penalties for growing marijuana, as the V.I. government continues to struggle with implementing a 2019 law that provides a path for Virgin Islanders to grow marijuana legally.

Two of those affected are a St. Croix couple who told police they started growing marijuana after the 2017 hurricanes to support themselves financially. The couple, Colin Merchant and Delia James-Merchant, were arrested in Aug. 2018 and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.

— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.