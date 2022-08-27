Virgin Islanders are still facing serious criminal penalties for growing marijuana, as the V.I. government continues to struggle with implementing a 2019 law that provides a path for Virgin Islanders to grow marijuana legally.
Two of those affected are a St. Croix couple who told police they started growing marijuana after the 2017 hurricanes to support themselves financially. The couple, Colin Merchant and Delia James-Merchant, were arrested in Aug. 2018 and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
A federal agent noticed their home in Estate Grove Place surrounded by blue tarps and apparent marijuana plants and suspected a grow operation, according to court records.
The agent returned three days later with a search warrant, and officers found and seized 107 marijuana plants in different stages of growth in pots outside the house. A quantity of drying and processed marijuana was also seized from the couple’s home, as well as 22 marijuana plants being grown inside the house.
Both Merchant and James-Merchant were advised of their right to remain silent and told officers “that they cultivate marijuana to supplement their income as they are both unemployed and also for their personal use,” according to the affidavit. “Colin Merchant advised officers that he had a little over 100 plants and that he had started growing marijuana after the hurricane.”
While Merchant acknowledged that he knew marijuana was still illegal, the couple told investigators they believed marijuana was decriminalized in the territory and that their religious beliefs are that marijuana is just a medicinal plant, according to the affidavit.
Merchant has agreed to plead guilty to manufacture of marijuana, a crime that carries a maximum five-year prison sentence, a maximum $250,000 fine, and “possible ineligibility for certain federal benefits,” according to the plea agreement filed by prosecutors.
Under applicable sentencing guidelines, Merchant could face six to 12 months behind bars. But the parties have agreed to recommend a sentence of three years of probation with six months of home detention and a daily curfew of 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. The conviction also carries a fine in the range of $4,000 to $40,000, according to the plea agreement.
Delia James-Merchant has agreed to plead guilty to possession of marijuana, which carries a possible sentence of not more than one year in prison.
Sentencing guidelines call for James-Merchant to spend a maximum of six months behind bars, but “the parties agree to recommend a sentence of probation,” according to the plea agreement. Under the guidelines, she also faces a fine of between $200 and $9,500.
In a 2014 referendum, 56% of Virgin Islands voters favored legalization, but the territory has been lagging behind many other jurisdictions in passing and implementing new cannabis laws.
The territory has yet to implement the medicinal cannabis law that Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. signed into law in 2019, and Bryan said in June that he intends to propose new legislation that would legalize cannabis for adult use.
Bryan’s proposed 2023 executive budget anticipates $10 million in revenue from legal cannabis sales, but it’s unclear when medical marijuana will finally be available, and the Cannabis Advisory Board is still soliciting comment on proposed rules for medical marijuana cultivation, distribution, and use.
Under the rules, which have been delayed for years, qualifying patients with registry cards that allow for cultivation may possess, use, grow, or process no more than 12 cannabis plants for personal use. Farmers licensed for marijuana cultivation may have no more than 100 plants with a Level 1 license, and Level 2 license allows between 101 and 500 plants, and a Level 3 license allows for between 501 and 1,000 plants.
While the medical cannabis program could begin by April, it’s unclear whether the Office of Cannabis Regulation will allow farmers to start growing the product necessary to fill dispensaries when the roll-out begins.
At the Cannabis Advisory Board meeting on Aug. 10, Dr. Gary Jett asked if there are any grow houses in the territory.
Board member and Agriculture Commissioner Positive Nelson cited Crucian Hemp Farms, which is licensed and registered to grow hemp — a type of cannabis that does not have psychoactive properties.
While there are people discussing plans for cultivating marijuana, “I can’t say that I’ve witnessed any legal grow houses,” Nelson said.
“I ask the question because it may affect our timeline, if we’re looking at buying cannabis at our dispensaries in April,” the farms should start cultivating the plant in advance, Jett said.
“There probably is, I believe, those entities just working quietly, waiting for the submittance of their applications to the OCR,” Nelson said. “Many people make it seem like they’re doing their due diligence, including ordering greenhouses, ordering parts, irrigation, pump system. But I can’t speak because it’s not legit yet. Nothing stops that individual from starting to set up shop.”
Nelson added that, “it’s not illegal to set up a greenhouse or an irrigation system, but no individual has made that known to me, for cannabis. Of course, any greenhouse and any irrigation system can switch over to what the agricultural commodity is, once the law changes. So you know, I’m not going to say that people aren’t prepared to start growing cannabis.”
Board chairwoman Dr. Catherine Kean said OCR Director Hannah Carty also provided a schedule of licenses, and the grower license, “may be one of the first to go out.”
The Cannabis Advisory Board is accepting public comment on the proposed regulations via email, “comments@usvi.onmicrosoft.com,” through 5 p.m. on Sept. 12.
Visit ocr.vi.gov/governing-rules-regulations/ to view the proposed regulations.