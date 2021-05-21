The India Association of the Virgin Islands is seeking to raise $100,000 for life-saving equipment that will be sent to India.
The fundraiser comes as the Asian nation continues to experience a surge in deaths caused by a highly transmissible variant of the COVID-19 virus.
“Having a background in India, and coming from the Indian origin it’s impossible not to pay attention to the plight of the Indian citizens dealing with the COVID-19 situation, so we decided to seek help,” said Pash Daswani, president of nonprofit India Association of the Virgin Islands.
“Initially, I didn’t know where to start,” Daswani said. “I made some calls and reached out to the consulate in Atlanta and they gave us some guidance.”
The consulate directed Daswani to SEWA International, a Hindu faith-based, humanitarian, nonprofit organization that received a prefect score from CharityNavigator.org. Together, they’re working alongside Akhil Deshwal of Gallows Point Resort who is coordinating logistics. Daswani has also reached out to shipping companies for help.
The money raised will be used to purchase medical equipment such as oxygen concentrators, CPAP machines, BiPAP machines and ventilators.
“We do have a team with boots on the ground,” said Daswani.
Daswani, and Deshwal have already sent oxygen concentrators to India. They’re currently sending supplies to friends and family who are distributing the much-needed equipment. Daswani is also working on getting documents approved to launch a GoFundMe page.
“When the funds start coming in, we’ll know where we stand and how much we’re going to buy, and we’ll try to team up with a large organization, and go from there,” he said.
Daswani wants the medical equipment to reach the suburbs, as most charity organizations are focused on metropolitan areas. “Everyone’s doing it for the large cities, we want to do it for the smaller villages that have less access,” Daswani said.
The India Association of The Virgin Islands is currently accepting tax-deductible donations via check. Checks can be made out to The India Association and sent to P.O. Box 1267, St. Thomas, V.I., 00804-1267.