Most Virgin Islanders were left wondering Friday what the overturning of Roe v. Wade means for the U.S. territory as many joined others nationwide in mourning.
In other circles, a Catholic church priest welcomed the 6-3 ruling by the Supreme Court that essentially wiped out 50 years of federally protected abortion rights, and a St. Croix obstetrician/gynecologist said the decision, although frustrating, isn’t as cemented as others have interpreted.
Both Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory, in prepared statements, vowed to protect a woman’s right to choose, and V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett said that House Democracts, in anticipation of the ruling, passed the Women’s Health Protection Act.
Still, that did not stop many in the community, including medical professionals, from worry.
Dr. Catherine Kean, a retired obstetrician/gynecologist, said the vote put the nation “back to the dark ages.”
“It’s a travesty. I feel like we are going backwards in time. I am hoping things can be rectified with new judges — that has to change,” she said. “Nobody should be able to dictate to any woman what she should do with her life and her body. It’s a sad, sad day.”
The decision, she said when asked, affects women of all socio-economic statuses as “all kinds of women get pregnant.
“All kinds of women come in for termination. Abortions are for women who have no money, individuals who have all the money, ones with families and without, all ethnicities, all political backgrounds, all religious views — the point is supposed to be that it is a woman’s choice and nothing else really,” Kean said. “I thought we were past this fundamental truth and now I find myself saying ‘Oh my God!’ Now I have to worry about my nieces and great nieces of what they will have to go through should they ever find themselves in a situation where they want to have complete control of their bodies.”
Former V.I. Delegate to Congress Donna Christensen said her first reaction to the news was: “This is a dangerous course.”
“There are sates that have laws that are now going to go into effect that will limit you from having an abortion for any reason,” Christensen said. “This will go further than that. This has far reaching repercussions for a lot of other issues that have been deemed settled law, because essentially what the court is saying is there is no such thing as settled law anymore which governs affirmative action, education, and a whole lot of other things.”
Christensen, a medical doctor by training, said she has counseled women through the “sad decision” and “it is never an easy one.”
“It’s not a frivolous decision,” she said, adding that the Supreme Court ruling has taken the ability for women to have control over their lives. “It’s a hard one for me. I mean, it makes me angry.”
Clema Lewis, executive director of the Women’s Coalition of St. Croix, said the nation has taken a step backwards and that when she first saw the TV news, “I had to stop and catch my breath.”
“We are talking about 50 years of rights and in one day, one vote — they just erased them,” she said of justices of the nation’s top court. “We don’t have the right to do what we want with our body? What about those who are raped and have no choice? What about the mentally ill who are too incapacitated to have a choice? The whole issue about abortion rights and freedom surrounding access is not a cookie-cutter situation. Everyone has something different going on so you can’t just say this is it — you no longer have the right. I am so angry.”
Dr. Anne Treasure, a longtime obstetrician/gynecologist on St. Croix, said that while she was frustrated and not surprised over the decision, there essentially is wiggle room.
“It’s not been outlawed, it’s just no longer a protected procedure. States can now pass laws protecting abortion in its entirety or with some limitations, or the direct opposite and banning abortions entirely or with limitations,” Treasure explained. “It’s important the Virgin Islands keeps access to it because there’s really no one in the medical industry or socially that thinks abortion is a pleasant option, but sometimes it is necessary.”
When asked about the reasons women come into her practice needing the procedure, she said, “It can range anywhere from just a pregnancy that is normal but unwanted for social or financial reasons, which is the most common.”
“But many women actually need to terminate pregnancies because they are ectopic pregnancies or a pregnancy that jeopardizes their life or faced with high risk of death or illness,” Treasure said. “We have people who come in and have cancer, and unfortunately find out they are also pregnant at the same time. Some are wanted pregnancies, but the risk is just too great.”
At Holy Cross Catholic Church, Father Edward Lynch spoke for many who support the right to life, noting the “real tragedy” occurred 50 years ago during the original ruling “where the rights of an unborn child were taken away.”
“Roe v. Wade pretty much took all legal protection away from the unborn child, a whole class of human beings no longer had legal protection and made the mother the sole arbiter of whether an unborn child lived or died,” Lynch said.
Prior to Roe v. Wade, he added, states would decide how to address the issue about granting access to pregnancy terminations or not – as they will be permitted to now.
It’s this discussion Lynch believes is important, and one that should be discussed at the state level.
“When looking at it from a Catholic point of view, you don’t solve human problems by getting rid of human beings. I believe the overturning of Roe v. Wade will get us back to a very healthy discussion of what a human being is, what rights are available, and the conflict of those rights,” Lynch said.
Plaskett in a statement released Friday night bemoaned the top court’s decision.
“Today, the Republican-controlled Supreme Court has taken away from American women the right to make their own reproductive health decisions,” she said. “It is an alarming and extremist act of judicial activism. It offers a dangerous blueprint for future assaults on some of our most cherished rights. The door is now open to overturn other rights — birth control, same sex and interracial marriage, the list is long.”
She added that in anticipation of the “sad decision to roll back the basic freedom of choice,” House Democrats took steps to ensure “that women can continue to make their own health decisions by passing the Women’s Health Protection Act, which “would legislatively protect access to legal and safe abortions.”
“We need the Senate, however, to pass this vital legislation. If passed in the Senate, President Biden will sign it into law and states will be barred from enacting arbitrary and medically dangerous barriers to care,” Plaskett said.
Frett-Gregory in a statement released Friday afternoon described the court’s decision as “a severe blow to women’s rights cross the United States.”
She indicated, however, there’s no need for local women to worry.
“Women in the U.S. Virgin Islands can be assured that they continue to have the right to choose,” Frett-Gregory said.
Bryan, who also decried the decision, said a woman’s right to choose will be protected.
“Today’s ruling by the Supreme Court is disappointing and concerning. It is disappointing because it represents the court’s willingness to reverse hard-fought rights and protections of Americans that the court itself had to affirm decades ago because the laws in some states denied those rights and protections to certain citizens,” Bryan said.
He added it also is concerning because “it will effectively criminalize abortion and women’s reproductive freedom in at least 20 states.”
“A woman’s right to choose will remain safe and legal in the Virgin Islands, and as governor, I vow to veto any legislation remotely proposing to make more difficult a woman’s right to make choices concerning her reproductive health,” Bryan said.