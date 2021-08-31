It has been just over two weeks since the devastating 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Haiti, but for Virgin Islanders, helping others in need is always top of mind.
On Saturday, the Rotary Club of St. Thomas East ECO held its first fundraising event for Haitian earthquake victims outside of The Market on St. Thomas
Club co-president Tim Hall says the club has so far raised $1,558 and all funds collected will be managed and administered by Rotarians with the Disaster Network Assistance Rotary Action Group and District 7020 Disaster Team.
“The one thing that the Haitian people need right now is money to meet their immediate needs, whether those needs be food, water, medicine, clothing or shelter,” Hall said.
Willie Hamed, owner of The Market on St. Thomas, donated $1,000 to kick off the club’s fundraiser.
“When the club approached us, we were really excited. I’m honored to help out or be of service when I can,” Hamed said.
The club’s Haiti relief drive will continue Saturday and on Sept. 11. Members of the V.I. Conservation Society and Environmental Association will collect funds in front from 9 to 11 a.m. at The Market during their plastic recycling drive. Then, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Rotary volunteers will collect funds. The club is accepting cash donations, checks made out to Rotary Club of St. Thomas East, or by PayPal.
Hope for Haiti
Another relief effort, Hope for Haiti, is being led by May Leader of St. Thomas. Leader was born in Haiti and has a deep connection with the Haitian community.
“I have friends and family there, but we are all family, that’s one thing that I’ve inherited from there,” Leader said. In 2010, Leader raised $400,000 to go towards earthquake relief, but after donating the funds to a large organization she believes the funds did not go towards those in need.
“In regards to who you are giving, wherever you help or donate, make sure it’s going exactly to the people,” Leader said.
This year, Leader is raising funds through a GoFundMe page. She reached out to friends who are currently on the ground in Haiti to coordinate what projects funding will go towards.
Leader plans on distributing funds in three categories; health care, education and mental health.
Unlike the U.S., Haiti does not have a free public school system. So paying for school tuition is critical for children to stay in school, especially if they have lost their parents.
“If you are losing a parent, you are losing everything,” Leader said.
Leader and her team are also planning to open a center in Port-Au-Prince that would provide health care and mental health services via phone.
“They would have someone to speak to that can help navigate, manage, on how to go on with your life,” Leader said.
Leader has set a goal of reaching $50,000, and currently has raised just over $4,000.
For more information contact Leader at 678-409-3687, or go to www.gofundme.com/f/h4s52t-hope-for-haiti to donate.
