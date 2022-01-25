ST. THOMAS — On Monday evening, many residents jogged or walked past the V.I. Legislature building, but no one gathered to protest before the State of the Territory Address.
In years past, Virgin Islanders have protested outside the governor’s annual address to make their views heard on issues such as the Government Employee’s Retirement System, education and electricity rates.
This is the second year since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic that residents have not gathered publicly to protest during the event, but many did choose to make their voices heard online.
Just over 400 people tuned in to the State of the Territory livestream on Government House’s Facebook page, one of the many options residents had for viewing the address.
On Facebook the livestream garnered 410 comments as viewers voiced their opinions in real time while the governor discussed the territory’s economy, road and infrastructure projects and crime.
Facebook user Gale Force Soca said, “That’s a great plan, but let’s see how it goes on execution.”
St. Croix resident Karen Eheh commented, “Everything can’t be round of applause, speak to where we are behind and failing.”
Other users expressed their support during the address, as St. Thomas resident Mardaly DeDavila stated, “I believe this governor can move us into the future.”
The Water and Power Authority and GERS were also hot topics for users who utilized the comment feature on the Legislature’s Legit TV streaming service.
“WAPA making great strides? You must not know about the blackouts,” Zella Mae Walsh wrote.