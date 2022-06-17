A year after President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law and made Juneteenth a national holiday, Virgin Islands will get the day off on Monday in observance.
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. on Thursday said the day, which commemorates the end of slavery in the Texas, will also be commemorated.
As Juneteenth will fall on a Sunday this year, Bryan issued a proclamation designating Monday as a day of observance in the territory for the June 19 holiday. The proclamation reads all non-essential government employees are granted administrative leave and government offices will be closed.
“Juneteenth is commemorated on the anniversary date of the June 19, 1865 announcement of General Order No. 3 by Union Army general Gordon Granger that proclaimed freedom for enslaved people in Texas, which was the last state of the Confederacy with institutional slavery,” Bryan said in the prepared statement.
What’s closed for Juneteenth holiday:
• In addition to government offices, banking institutions including Oriental Bank, FirstBank, Bank of St. Croix, and Banco Popular will be closed on Monday.
• V.I. Montessori School and Peter Gruber International Academy will be closed.
• The Health Department’s Community Vaccination Centers located on both St. Thomas and St. Croix also will be closed.