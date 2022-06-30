The Virgin Islands Daily News is among the finalists for the Sunshine State Awards in Editorial Writing, according to the Florida chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.
The Daily News, led by Executive Editor Eunice Bedminster, is a finalist for Editorial Writing for three editorials published in the “Extra!” opinion section.
“Having it both ways?” was published on March 6, 2021, and explored contradictory statements made by Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. about the territory’s financial status, vaccination rates, and pandemic response.
“Honoring frontline workers,” published Sept. 6, urged the community to celebrate frontline pandemic workers on Labor Day, and condemned the widespread online sharing of a photo of a murder victim’s body.
And “Only in the Virgin Islands,” published Dec. 17, critiqued controversial decisions by the Government Employees’ Retirement System board, Human Services Commissioner Kimberley Causey-Gomez, and Education Commissioner Racquel Berry-Benjamin.
The other two finalists in the Editorial Writing division are the Miami Herald, circulation of 75,300 and Pam Beach Post, circulation 88,231.
The 2022 Sunshine State Awards competition recognizes outstanding journalism from calendar year 2021. The Sunshine State Awards are presented in partnership with the National Association of Hispanic Journalists — South Florida Chapter, the National Association of Black Journalists — South Florida Chapter, and NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists.
Winners will be announced at an award ceremony scheduled for Aug. 27 in Fort Lauderdale.