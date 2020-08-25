The Virgin Islands did not participate in the Republican National Convention’s roll call vote of delegates Monday, after all but two of the local party’s members were disqualified from representing the territory.
The Republican National Committee voted over the weekend to uphold a report by the Contests Committee, which recommended that RNC lawyers hold a new election for territorial party chairman because there were too many questions looming over the process to elect a local leader.
As a result, neither long-time party chairman John Canegata or his rival, Gordon Ackley, were allowed to represent the Virgin Islands at the convention, and neither’s group of delegates would be seated and allowed to vote for the party’s nominee, President Donald Trump.
While the territory is entitled to nine delegates and six alternates, only National Committeewoman Lilliana Belardo de O’Neal and National Committeeman Jevon Williams were recognized by the national party.
“It’s a terribly outcome for democracy. The Virgin Islands was not represented properly at a major political convention,” attorney Akeel St. Jean said Monday on behalf of Canegata.
Despite previous rulings in Canegata’s favor by the V.I. Board of Elections and V.I. Superior Court Judge Kathleen Mackay, St. Jean said the RNC process is not the same as a court of law, and Ackley and his associates, Dennis Lennox and John Yob, “cast enough doubt on the outcome” of the local election to keep the RNC from recognizing Canegata.
Yob and Lennox came to the Virgin Islands from Michigan as political rivals, Manning said, but while Lennox initially worked for the state party from 2016 to 2018 as executive director and compliance officer, he was removed in 2018 and “then became an operative with explicit instructions to destroy this party.”
Lennox issued a statement Sunday on behalf of Ackley, saying that “Republicans in the Virgin Islands can begin the process of coming together as a party after three panels within the national GOP de-recognized John Canegata as territorial party chairman.”
“The party’s long national nightmare is over,” Ackley said. “We look forward to partnering with the RNC and serving as an example of how Republicans can build an inclusive party in diverse communities.”
“This allows Republicans to rebuild the party and give voters the choice they deserve at the ballot box,” said Williams, who also serves on the territorial Board of Elections from St. Croix. “I look forward to a new party.”
“Virgin Islanders deserve choices in our two-party system,” said Antoinette Gumbs-Hecht. “Today’s decision allows us to have a real political party that competes against Democrats and gives our island communities better representation.”
Ackley, Gumbs-Hecht and John Yob were the only candidates who submitted nominating petitions to the Elections System, and argued that they had won the positions of chairman, national committeewoman and national committeeman by default.
Attorney Yohana Manning, who is also representing Canegata, said there is no timeline for when a new election will take place, “but in the meantime, it’s our position and our contention that Mr. Canegata remains the chairman,” and St. Jean said they’re confident he will be re-elected.