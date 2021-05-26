While Virgin Islands bars have reopened for months, patrons have been forbidden from actually approaching the counter, until now.
Early in the pandemic, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. ordered all bars in the territory closed as a measure to slow the spread of COVID-19.
However, even after they reopened, and reopened again after being closed during later surges in cases, patrons were never allowed to congregate around the actual bar counter. Among the revisions to the state of emergency enacted Tuesday in Bryan Jr.’s 24th Supplemental Executive Order is a rule change allowing patrons to be served drinks and food at bar counters — provided they sit at least four feet apart. Standing at bar counters and crowding around them remains forbidden.
Eviction moratorium
The territory’s ban on evictions has been extended until July 30.
However, the ban is not complete; tenants must meet three criteria to avoid eviction. To be covered under the moratorium, the eviction must be for financial reasons or non-payment of rental fees, the tenant must have been financially impacted by COVID-19 and the tenant must have an Emergency Rental Assistance Program application pending with the Virgin Islands Housing Finance Authority.
Taxi limits
Safaris, taxis and limousines operating in the Virgin Islands are now allowed to operate at 75 percent of their permitted capacity, according to the supplemental executive order that allows for even greater occupancy if all of the passengers are part of the same family or group.
Taxi drivers and passengers are still required to be masked.
Police station closed
The V.I. Police Department’s Mariel C. Newton Command in Anna’s Retreat, St. Thomas, has been closed after five employees at the station tested positive for COVID-19. While a “comprehensive cleaning” was completed Monday, the station will not reopen until Thursday, according to V.I. Police Department spokesman Toby Derima. Potentially exposed employees have been ordered to quarantine at home, Derima said.
During this closure, the public is advised to continue to call 911 for emergencies. If you need to visit a police station, the Richard Callwood Command station in downtown Charlotte Amalie remains open to assist individuals.