A Virgin Islands man was at the center of a tragic shooting in Texas on Nov. 18, according to Houston-area news reports.
Mark van Beverhoudt, 29, shot his uncle, 59-year-old Donald Harris, to death as well as Harris’ 25-year-old daughter, Jennifer Harris.
Van Beverhoudt died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Authorities said Van Beverhoudt shot his wife and aunt as well, but they survived, according to local reports.
His infant child, who was also in the home at the time of the shooting, was found unharmed.
Van Beverhoudt is listed on Virgin Islands government websites as a senior special investigator in the V.I. Office of the Inspector General.
Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. referred questions from The Daily News about van Beverhoudt’s employment status to the Office of the Inspector General.