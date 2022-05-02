TORTOLA — The Virgin Islands Party on Saturday announced plans to name Acting Premier Natalio Wheatley as its chairman, paving the way for him to become the fourth premier of the British Virgin Islands.
The group hopes for a smooth transition in Wheatley being elevated to the top post as it would be depending on the disgraced current premier, Andrew Fahie, resigning his post.
Since April 28, Fahie and Port Authority Managing Director Oleanvine Maynard, have been in a Miami prison, charged with conspiracy to import cocaine and money laundering.
“I wish to advise you that the Congress of the Virgin Islands Party met earlier tonight and they unanimously voted for me to assume the mantle of Chairman of the VIP. I wish to thank the members of the Congress and my elected colleagues for their support,” Wheatley told residents during a radio broadcast Saturday night. “The elected members have expressed the view that I should be appointed Premier and we’ll be taking steps in this regard.”
Gov. John Rankin last week announced that Wheatley would serve as acting premier following news of Fahie’s arrest alongside Maynard and her son.
Both Fahie and Maynard are expected to make their second appearance inside a Miami court Wednesday for a detention hearing. The prosecutor in the case, deeming them flight risks, has said he will seek to hold both without bond. Maynard’s son, Kadeem, was arrested on St. Thomas the same day his mother and Fahie were arrested in Miami.
The two BVI officials were attending the Seatrade conference with plans to return to the BVI on April 28. Instead they were arrested in a sting operation, which began in October, when a confidential source or “CS” began meeting with Kadeem Maynard, who in turn led the individual to his mother. She in turn arranged a meeting for Fahie, whom she referred to as a “little crook” to the CS.
Wheatley, during his remarks Saturday night, said the VIP recognizes that given the reality of Fahie’s situation, “it is incumbent that steps be taken to have a new premier appointed to this critical constitutional post,” noting there are “several pressing issues requiring urgent and devoted attention, not the least of which is the discussions with the United Kingdom, on the Commission of Inquiry recommendations and this requires leadership on the ground.”
As the VIP now controls eight of the 12 seats in the House of Assembly in Fahie’s absence, the next step would be to approach Rankin to get a premier appointed.
“Efforts are underway to seek the resignation of Honorable Andrew A. Fahie as Premier of the Virgin Islands, as this would facilitate the smooth advancement of the process,” Wheatley said.
“All my elected colleagues in the government have expressed their support and confidence in me and we have all reiterated our commitment to working together in the best interest of the Virgin Islands and the Virgin Islands people.”
During Saturday’s address, Wheatley told residents to continue praying for Fahie and his family.
“I do wish to ask that we continue to keep Honorable Fahie, his wife and his children in our prayers as they deal with their present circumstances, as well as his mother,” he said.
Wheatley, in his role as acting premier, has not yet named a deputy premier. If he becomes the fourth premier, it would mark the second time a member of his family held a top poitical spot. Wheatley’s grandfather, Dr. Willard Wheatley, served as chief minister (now premier) from 1971-1979.
The acting premier said he never contemplated that the responsibility for leadership of the BVI would have come so soon or under such circumstances, “but I’ve been asked to lead and I rise to the call.”
Rankin is expected to meet as early as today with Amanda Milling, the U.K.’s Minister of Overseas Territories, to discuss recommendations contained in a 936-page Commission of Inquiry Report that he released publicly last week.
In addition to Milling, Rankin will also meet with Opposition Leader Marlon Penn as well as House of Assembly representatives from Districts 2, 3 and 4, regarding the recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry Report, chief of which is a recommendation for the partial suspension of the Constitution. The BVI government is opposed to this move as the House of Assembly would be dissolved and there would be no local elected representatives. Under the scenario, Rankin along with an Advisory Council would run the territory for two years.
Meanwhile, a group calling themselves Proud Virgin Islanders has scheduled an 8 a.m. march today on the Office of the Governor. Organizers say the purpose of the march, under the theme of “The Fight for Our Rights,” is to get residents “to stand up against the recommendation to suspend the Virgin Islands Constitution.”