In the absence of a traditional inaugural parade today down Pennsylvania Avenue in the nation’s capital, a virtual parade will feature performances in communities across the country, including the Virgin Islands.
According to a statement from V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett, the event, billed as a “Parade Across America,” will celebrate the nation’s heroes and highlight the diversity, heritage and resilience of the country.
The virtual parade will feature local baton twirlers, dancers, steel drummers and other street parade performers, according to Plaskett.
“As a nation, we are strengthened by our respect for one another. By lifting up voices from all walks of life, in every corner of our country, and with the help of the Virgin Islands, the first moments of the Biden-Harris Administration will be a celebration of an inclusive, resilient and united America,” Plaskett said in the statement.
Following the inaugural ceremonies and a visit to the Arlington National Cemetery, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will receive a presidential escort from 15th Street to the White House.
In addition to the drumlines, the escort will include representatives of every branch of the military, including the U.S. Army Band, a Joint Service Honor Guard, and the Commander-in-Chief’s Guard and Fife and Drum Corps from the 3rd U.S. Infantry (The Old Guard), according to Plaskett.
The event will be livestreamed at https://BidenInaugural.org/watch starting at 4:15 p.m. Atlantic and on the PIC’s social media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Twitch.