The Environmental Protection Agency is holding another virtual public hearing at 5 p.m. tonight, to update community members on chemical removal operations at the St. Croix refinery.

In December, the EPA ordered Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation, the current owners of the idled petroleum refinery, to remove “extremely hazardous” chemicals that are leaking from the corroded equipment before they explode or poison the surrounding community.

— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.