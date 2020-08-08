With so much uncertainty surrounding whether we should be sending our children back to school during the COVID-19 pandemic, many parents are looking for alternatives. The Center for Educational Growth may fit the bill.
With a comprehensive program of online learning, the center considers itself the first virtual school in the U.S. Virgin Islands specifically geared towards local students.
Although the idea of a virtual school opening amid a pandemic this fall may sound like a quickly thrown together response, the idea for the center was actually initiated more than two years ago, spearheaded by Sandra Cannon, a retired counselor for Central High School on St. Croix.
“As a school counselor, I saw a lot of kids dropping out of school that sometimes needed just one credit or two credits, but because of their home situation, they couldn’t continue with their regular school,” Cannon said. “I knew creating an organization like this would give the students a chance to get a high school diploma and give them a good education with rigor for their classes, but would still be affordable. That would help the community at large and hopefully have an impact on crime.
“I’m sorry to say that some of the students carrying guns or who are dead were my students, either in elementary school or high school, and they actually did not finish school.”
Treasurer Marcus Christian is not an educator, but as part of the U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association, he saw student athletes in a similar situation. He wanted to be part of an organization that could reach both students who wanted to excel and finish school early to pursue athletics or a career opportunity and those who are behind and needed to get back on track to be eligible to compete in sports. Christian added that this applies not only to soccer, but to baseball, basketball and now horse racing as well.
Certified by the V.I. Education Department, the nonprofit school works closely with the department to take on students at both ends of the spectrum who may fall through the cracks.
“We want to take just that 15 percent of students that aren’t making it or want to excel. We want the ones that are already dropping out or the ones who want to do extra,” Christian said. “The Department of Education will have the bulk of the students for their program. This is another safety net for the community. It’s more flexible and more available, and it just happened that COVID hit. It’s a great option and we’re poised to help. We want to get to a point where everybody in the Virgin Islands has at least a GED or a high school diploma.”
The service provider being used, Edmentum, is the same vendor that the Education Department uses. It is accredited by the Northwest Accreditation Commission, the Southern Association of Colleges, and the Schools Council on Accreditation and School Improvement as a distance education school. It has also been granted approval by the NCAA Eligibility Center to offer nontraditional instruction for student athletes.
The curriculum focuses on core studies — math, social sciences, science and English — for students in grades 8-12. A wide range of electives are available, such as career readiness, visual arts, culinary arts, tourism, sociology, psychology and more. A unique part of the curriculum is a course in financial literacy to arm students with information about how they can plan their lives financially.
“One of the key things we are striving to get our students to do is think globally and strive for academic excellence, so when they develop their work skills, they can take on global competition,” Cannon said.
Students log on individually to do assignments but Zoom in with teachers to give them instructions and a syllabus, so it is clear what they need to do to accomplish the grades they want to accomplish. If a student is unclear about the content, instructors are available for guidance through Zoom, a telephone conference or email to address individual needs and questions. Four core subject teachers and one elective teacher are in place, as well as Cannon and another counselor to provide college and career counseling.
“It’s just a mirror of the regular brick and mortar school, but we are doing it virtually,” said Cannon. “What makes us unique is our program is actually the first local online program and we individualize our students’ learning paths to ensure our students’ success. We provide local instructors that are working or have worked in schools already, and that instructor will stay with that student until they complete the course successfully. We don’t just Zoom in with them maybe 20 minutes a week like some of the virtual schools online. We are with the students 100%.”
The school functions year-round, with three 16-week semesters. Because it is certified with the Education Department, students retain their credits should they decide to transfer to the Center for Educational Growth from a V.I. public school or, conversely, want to return to public school. Registration is open and school will start Aug. 17. Visit www.usvicfeg.com or call 340-772-3131.