The UVI’s Center for Excellence in Leadership and Learning is inviting residents to participate in a series of virtual town hall meetings next month focusing on broadening the territory’s economy.
The recommendations gleaned from these discussions will be used to shape the territory’s five-year Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy and the Tourism Master Plan. The aim is to develop a more competitive, diversified, and resilient tourism industry for the territory.
The Center for Excellence in Leadership and Learning (UVI CELL) is formulating the five-year strategy and plan.
The meetings are open to the public, however, participants must register in advance. The virtual sessions are as follows:
St. Croix/6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9
St. John/6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16
St. Thomas/6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23