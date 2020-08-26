The UVI’s Center for Excellence in Leadership and Learning is inviting residents to participate in a series of virtual town hall meetings next month focusing on broadening the territory’s economy.

The recommendations gleaned from these discussions will be used to shape the territory’s five-year Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy and the Tourism Master Plan. The aim is to develop a more competitive, diversified, and resilient tourism industry for the territory.

The Center for Excellence in Leadership and Learning (UVI CELL) is formulating the five-year strategy and plan.

The meetings are open to the public, however, participants must register in advance. The virtual sessions are as follows:

St. Croix/6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9

https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0sc-qgqjMqGNEdXKwzSO7-1ln5FlON8gz5

St. John/6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16

https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAlf-GrrTorHNDQGfCZbnqGd_AG22Tdj_pA

St. Thomas/6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23

https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUucOmqrD8jHdeSpykmZ4SD9fl10cg893BB