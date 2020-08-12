The V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Agency will distribute sandbags and sand territorywide today and Tuesday to residents whose property is susceptible to flooding.
A total of six bags will be allotted per household.
Distribution sites are as follows:
St. Croix
- Department of Public Works, Estate Anna’s Hope
- Department of Public Works, Estate Concordia West
- Renceliar Gibbs Fire Station, Cotton Valley
- Charles A. Seales Fire Station, Grove Place
St. Thomas
- Department of Public Works, Sub Base
- Fortuna Fire Station
- Curriculum Center (Tutu)
- Omar Brown Fire Station, Estate
- Taarneberg
St. John
- Coral Bay Fire Station
- Department of Public Works,
- Susannaberg
At fire stations, residents should be prepared to fill their six sandbags with shovels and sand made available at each station. Firefighters will provide special assistance to the elderly and the physically challenged population.
Individuals will be required to wear masks. Sandbag Distribution Forms must also be completed.
At Public Works locations, six pre-filled sandbags will be loaded by employees in residents’ vehicles. There will be no need to exit the vehicle, but each vehicle occupant will be required to wear a mask. Sandbag Distribution Forms must also be completed.
According to VITEMA Director Daryl Jaschen, sandbags and sand are normally distributed when there is an imminent threat of flooding.
“However, in consideration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to take precautions to protect personnel working at our distribution sites and the general public, we have adjusted our procedures to distribute sandbags and sand safely under blue skies — when there is no immediate threat of flooding,” Jaschen said in a statement.
Removing sand from beaches is illegal.
On Monday, Jaschen said the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season is already off to a “rapid start,” with nine named storms already.
Normally, he said, the ninth named storm is expected in early October.
“According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, this is one of the most active seasonal forecasts in its 22 years of history for hurricane outlooks,” Jaschen said. “