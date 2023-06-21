Budget hearings for the 2024 fiscal year resumed on Tuesday when members of the Committee on Budget, Appropriations and Finance heard testimony from officials at the Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs and the V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Agency.
During questioning of DLCA leadership, Senate President Novelle Francis Jr. expressed frustration over the lack of clarity surrounding the territory’s cannabis policies.
“This was, frankly, the Governor’s initiative, and we gotta take day and make night with this rules and regulations,” he said before adding that it seemed like much of the initiative was unfunded. “Where there’s no structure, there’ll be anarchy. And that’s my greatest fear in support of this piece of legislation. My fear is coming to reality.”
Francis said he has been hearing from many constituents who are confused about the territory’s current policy.
Licensing and Consumer Affairs Commissioner Richard Evanglista said during his testimony that the department had received an updated draft of the proposed rules and regulations, which has been forwarded to the U.S. Department of Justice for legal review. The draft will then be presented to the Cannabis Advisory Board for formal approval.
Senators also questioned department leadership following testimony that Licensing and Consumer Affairs lacks enforcement officers working on a night shift to scrutinize businesses like bars and taverns which operate after 5 p.m.
DLCA leadership defended a proposed budget of $5,627,200 comprising $5,004,410 from the General Fund and half a million dollars in Consumer Protection Fund appropriations. The proposal marks a $294,631 increase over the department’s budget for the previous fiscal year.
In the afternoon, VITEMA Director Daryl Jaschen testified in support of a requested $9,944,838 budget for 2024. The figure includes $6,359,725 appropriated from the General Fund, $2,605,618 of federal funds and $979,494 from the Emergency Services Fund.
During questioning, committee members grilled testifiers on vacancies within the agency, including 20 under the General Fund and 36 under the federally funded positions.
“I mean, so many people looking for jobs,” Sen. Kenneth Gittens said. “Why we can’t fill these vacancies?”
Deputy Director of Human Resources and Labor Relations Merlinda Philomene said that the agency has already had one successful recruitment fair.
“Honestly, sometimes, it is difficult to fill some of these positions with qualified people,” she said. “And when we do find them, sometimes they don’t stay with the agency or in the position.”
Committee members again signaled their desire to see key performance indicators for departments and agencies in the territory.