The V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Agency is monitoring increasing activity in the Atlantic that could usher in storm systems, and the Health Department is still monitoring for signs of monkeypox, which has not been detected in the Virgin Islands to date.
During Monday’s Government House weekly press briefing, V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Director Daryl Jaschen reminded Virgin Islanders to prepare for a possible hurricane, as storm systems are unpredictable and can change direction and strength without warning.
The immediate forecast is not cause for concern, but Jaschen said VITEMA is tracking the development of a tropical disturbance, Invest 91L, which is forecast to travel about 350 miles northeast of St. John and pass Friday or Saturday.
Jaschen said they’re also tracking a small low pressure system about 600 miles east of Bermuda that does not currently pose any threat to the territory, and a tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa late Monday or early Tuesday.
Some development of the system is possible, and Jaschen urged residents to sign up for VITEMA alerts and be vigilant and prepared.
VITEMA, Public Works, and the V.I. Fire Service are conducting Operation Blue Skies distribution of six pre-packaged sandbags per household.
Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. also said the Bryan-Roach administration has finished reviewing and distributing $7 million in premium pay to eligible employees.
“In total, OMB and the Department of Finance has reviewed and processed 3,974 payments to eligible essential workers totaling $6,910,750.00,” Motta said.
OMB is continuing the process of reviewing applications for premium pay across all business sectors and approving funds for the Finance Department to process and distribute.
The V.I. Housing Finance Authority is hosting a series of community pop-up events where residents who were impacted by COVID-19 can learn about the Emergency Rental Assistance Program and apply with the members of VIHFA’s team. Landlords and residents can apply for assistance with unpaid rent, utilities, internet and cooking gas dating back as early as March 2020.
There currently are no confirmed cases of monkeypox in the U.S. Virgin Islands. To date, the Health Department received 11 suspect samples to test for the virus that all tested negative.
For more information about monkeypox, use the “Communicable Disease” tab on the Department of Health website at doh.vi.gov. To learn more about being eligible for a monkeypox vaccination, call 340-774-9000 ext. 4663.
There are currently 239 active COVID-19 cases in the territory, including 130 on St. Croix, 107 on St. Thomas, and two on St. John.
11 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, including six at Luis Hospital on St. Croix and five at Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas.
All vaccinations will take place as a regular part of the Department of Health’s clinic schedules, and vaccinations are recommended for all residents ages 6 months and older. For a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, call 340-244-0016.
Anyone who thinks they may have contracted COVID-19 can call the Epidemiology hotline at 340-712-6299 on St. Croix or 340-776-1519 in the St. Thomas-St. John District. For more information, visit covid19usvi.com.
