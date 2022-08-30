The V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Agency is monitoring increasing activity in the Atlantic that could usher in storm systems, and the Health Department is still monitoring for signs of monkeypox, which has not been detected in the Virgin Islands to date.

During Monday’s Government House weekly press briefing, V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Director Daryl Jaschen reminded Virgin Islanders to prepare for a possible hurricane, as storm systems are unpredictable and can change direction and strength without warning.

— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.