The V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Agency worked with Viya on Wednesday to quickly resolve an issue that was causing dropped calls, and have provided a list of backup numbers for people to call in the event of an emergency.
VITEMA spokesman Erik Ackerson said there was no outage of the 911 system on either island, but the agency received a report of a small number of dropped calls Wednesday morning and determined there was a sporadic service interruption.
All residents who are unable to reach 911 are asked to contact the Police Department and Fire Service directly at:
• VIPD — St. Thomas 340-774-2211, St. Croix 340-778-2211, and on St. John 340-693-8880.
• VIFS — St. Thomas 340-774-1211, St. Croix 340-773-1211, and on St. John 340-776-6333.
— Suzanne Carlson