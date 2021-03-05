The V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Agency announced Thursday night that the 911 Emergency center will close temporarily after three additional employees tested positive for COVID-19 and that all 911 calls on St. Croix are being routed through the St. Thomas office.
According to a released statement from VITEMA Director Daryl Jaschen, the positive cases identified on Thursday follow an initial confirmed case on Tuesday, when one dispatcher tested positive for the virus.
The Health Department is tracing and implemented quarantine measures to address “this outbreak,” according to the statement.
St. Croix residents are urged to continue to contact 911 for all emergencies, but Emergency Medical Services under the Health Department, V.I. Police and V.I. Fire Service can be contacted directly as follows:
• EMS – 340-773-1311, ext. 3861 or 3652
• Police, Frederiksted: 340-778-2211
• Police Christiansted: 340-773-2530
• Fire, Frederiksted: 340-772-0213
•Fire, Christiansted: 340-773-1211