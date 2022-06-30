V.I. Territorial Management Agency Director Daryl Jaschen told senators that the long-awaited tsunami sirens damaged during the 2017 hurricanes are finally being installed.
Jaschen, testifying before the Senate Finance Committee hearing, also told senators that his agency, like many other government divisions in the territory, is grappling with staff shortages.
Committee chair Sen. Kurt Vialet questioned the installation of the tsunami sirens, noting that it has “taken a long time” and “this is like the fourth budget hearing I’m speaking about the tsunami sirens and I kept hearing ‘we’re close’ or ‘no contractor,’ but now we have a contractor but we’re still not finished. Why do we think everything takes so long in the Virgin Islands to put some poles up? It’s taken forever.”
The project is slated to be completed by September.
“These are not just some poles. We did it quickly with WAPA poles, wooden poles, and we had most of those destroyed during Hurricanes Irma and Maria,” Jaschen said. “So we have consciously gone back and put in these steel poles which takes longer to do.”
He added that the agency “did have some problems on St. John and Water Island having to dig down into some of the rock that’s over there. “
“That’s part of the challenge, the other part of the challenge is the contract expired. We had to go back and resign the contract, go through that, we had to find the matching funds also for that. It just takes a while,” Jaschen testified.
In mid-July the last 17 of the sirens will be installed on St. Croix. According to Jaschen, the agency anticipates the project to pick up speed as the sirens “are going in the exact same spots, same locations and that should go much quicker. We don’t recognize any particular challenges right now that we had in the past.”
Senators learned at the meeting on Tuesday that VITEMA is short-staffed. Jaschen testified that of the 141 funded positions, 35 are vacant, six of the 35 are funded by the General Fund and the remaining funded through federal funds. The agency also submitted two additional positions as part of the fiscal year 2023 Executive Branch supplemental budget seeking to fill the need for a payroll manager and an administrative secretary.
Sen. Novelle Francis Jr., who is not a member of the Finance Committee, said it was important this budget cycle to “narrow the issue of why we’re not able to hire individuals.”
“Throughout this community, everywhere I go people are asking me for jobs, and adversely, I am hearing about all these positions available and vacancies that are available here,” he said.
Barbara Petersen, the assistant director, said employees routinely leave for other government jobs.
“We train our staff very well and unfortunately we lose them to other agencies and that is a very troubling situation,” she said. “As soon as they are trained and well-certified they move to other agencies.”
Merlinda Philomene, the deputy director of the agency’s Human Resources and Labor Relations division, said when asked that “we do conduct exit interviews and primarily the responses have been for better opportunity, better pay.”
“We really got to get a handle on what is going on. Musical chairs is not benefiting us. Whether or not we need to increase salaries to make sure we are attracting the best and brightest, something,” Francis said. “This moving from agency to agency, we have to try to incentivize our employees, so they don’t move to other agencies because when we are talking 1200 vacancies [in the territory] that we want to fill if we are just moving them from one agency to the next it’s not really doing anything for us.”
VITEMA’s proposed Fiscal Year 2023 budget request is nearly $10 million, allocating $6.3 million from the General Fund, nearly $850,000 from the Emergency Services Fund and over $2.7 million in federal funds.
Tuesday, the committee also approved one of three different government affiliated lease agreements. The committee advanced a lease agreement for property in Estate Bovoni and Frenchman’s Bay Quarter on St. Thomas for the use of operating a water delivery and trucking business but nixed another. A third agreement was discussed with the V.I. Water and Power Authority for multiple plots of land in Estate Bovoni to construct, operate, and maintain wind turbine generators as well as a variety of other planned uses- but was held in committee.
Sens. Marvin Blyden, Samuel Carrion, Dwayne DeGraff, Javan James Sr., Janelle Sarauw and Kurt Vialet were present for the hearing. Sen. Donna Frett-Gregory was absent.