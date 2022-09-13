V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Agency Director Daryl Jaschen, said the Virgin Islands has now passed the peak date where there are no threats of tropical storms or hurricanes, but that more thunderstorms are predicted with heavy rains.

Jaschen, who was present at Monday’s Government House briefing, announced that sandbag distribution will begin as early as today for residents. Seniors and physically challenged residents can register for home delivery of filled sandbags, today through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.