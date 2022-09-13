V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Agency Director Daryl Jaschen, said the Virgin Islands has now passed the peak date where there are no threats of tropical storms or hurricanes, but that more thunderstorms are predicted with heavy rains.
Jaschen, who was present at Monday’s Government House briefing, announced that sandbag distribution will begin as early as today for residents. Seniors and physically challenged residents can register for home delivery of filled sandbags, today through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
According to Jaschen, VITEMA is currently monitoring two tropical waves moving across the Atlantic Ocean just off the west coast of Africa. A weak tropical wave is expected to bring further rains tonight and on Wednesday, followed by a strong tropical wave Thursday night and into the weekend.
Widespread thunderstorms are likely with the passing of each tropical wave “bringing about lightning, excessive rainfall, leading to limited flash-flooding, and excessive heat,” Jaschen said.
“Please hydrate, get some rest, and stay in the shade as much as you can,” he said, while also urging beachgoers to be cautious with possible life-threatening rip currents.
Meantime, he said, VITEMA, the Public Works Department and V.I. Fire and Emergency Medical Services are conducting operation “Blue Skies” to distribute sandbags. Today through Saturday, residents can drive to one of the locations below to receive six prepacked sandbags per household:
• 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. today, and from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, at Public Works offices territorywide
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at V.I. Fire and Emergency Medical Services offices territorywide
Seniors and physically challenged residents should call (340) 774-2244, ext. 6829 or email kiana.daiv@vitema.gov to have up to six filled sandbags delivered.
The V.I. Health Department announced that there are still no confirmed cases of monkeypox in the territory, but that a new vaccine is available for those who may have a higher possibility of contracting the disease. Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion said the vaccines are for those at risk including public health workers, lab workers, EMS personnel and urgent care workers among others.
To date, 50 monkeypox vaccines have been provided, and 800 doses remain.
“Monkeypox vaccines are safe and effective and are provided to you with no cost,” Encarncion said.
According to Encarnacion, currently there are 156 active COVID-19 cases territorywide, including 103 on St. Croix, 51 on St. Thomas and two on St. John. Three patients are being treated at Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas and two at Luis Hospital on St. Croix, she said.
Encarncion also stressed the importance of staying up-to-date with the COVID vaccine as the 2022 influenza season approaches. She urged residents, particularly seniors, to schedule appointments to receive the flu vaccine.
“With the bivalent COVID-19 now available you can receive the bivalent and seasonal flu shot at the same time,” Encarncion said. “It is safe to get both together and this is actually recommended by the CDC.”
COVID vaccines are available at Health clinics territorywide.
COVID testing is being conducted from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday at Charles Harwood Memorial parking lot on St. Croix. At Schneider Hospital’s loading dock area, testing is also from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Testing on St. John is from 12 to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays.