To help residents protect against wind damage, the V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Agency will distribute free blue roof sheeting to the public Friday on St. Thomas and St. Croix.
The lightweight polyurethane sheeting, which is both waterproof and UV resistant, will be in limited supply and preference will be given to residents with previously compromised roofs, according to a VITEMA news release.
Distribution will take place on Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the VITEMA building on St. Thomas, at 8221 Estate Nisky, and the Public Works Department yard at Anna’s Hope on St. Croix.
COVID-19 precautions will be in place and allow for the safe distribution of sheeting directly into vehicles. Facial coverings must be worn. Persons must complete an information form at the pick-up site.
For more information, visit www.vitema.vi.gov or direct questions or concerns to contact@vitema.vi.gov.