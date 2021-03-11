The Virgin Islands Territorial Emergency Management Agency is calling on V.I. residents to participate in a live test of the Integrated Public Alarm Warning System beginning at 10 a.m. today.
The test, conducted annually by coastal communities across the nation, aims to raise the public’s awareness of tsunamis and make sure everyone has an emergency plan.
It’s important because there hasn’t been a tsunami in the territory since 1867, said VITEMA Program Administrator Tenisha Riddick, so it’s not top of mind.
Unlike hurricanes, you cannot see a tsunami coming,” Riddick said. “That’s the point of hosting these drills. When the drill starts, you will get an alert directly to your phone and practice what you will do if an actual event occurs.”
Tsunamis are triggered by landslides or earthquakes as happened over a century ago. Think of it like the ripple effect when a stone hits the water, Riddick said. A magnitude 7.5 quake caused a wall of water as high as 40 feet on Water Island and waves crushed waterfronts all over the territory.
“There are still boats lying on the ocean floor from that event,” Riddick said.
The 10 a.m. drill is not a siren test — a good thing since none of the territory’s 42 tsunami sirens installed in 2011 with a $1 million federal grant have worked since Hurricane Irma.
They will be working by July, VITEMA Public Information Officer Erik Ackerson said. The agency has placed 42 new steel-reinforced poles in locations on St. Thomas and St. Croix that are already mapped and approved, Anderson said, and the new sirens and router have arrived.
To participate in the VITEMA drill, register at www.tsunamizone.org/register and mark your household, school, church or business and community to be counted in the exercise.
For more information visit www.vitema.vi.gov or call 340-773-2244 on St. Croix, 340-774-2244 on St. Thomas 340-776-2244 on St. John.