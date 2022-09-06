Virgin Islanders marked the fifth anniversary of Hurricane Irma’s landfall in the territory on Tuesday, and officials said at the weekly Government House press briefing that there are no immediate threats of another storm approaching.

Tropical Storm Earl dumped heavy rain across the territory throughout the Labor Day weekend and into Tuesday, but V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Agency Director Daryl Jaschen said the storm was moving away from the Virgin Islands.

