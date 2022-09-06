Virgin Islanders marked the fifth anniversary of Hurricane Irma’s landfall in the territory on Tuesday, and officials said at the weekly Government House press briefing that there are no immediate threats of another storm approaching.
Tropical Storm Earl dumped heavy rain across the territory throughout the Labor Day weekend and into Tuesday, but V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Agency Director Daryl Jaschen said the storm was moving away from the Virgin Islands.
“There are no watches or warnings for the U.S. Virgin Islands at this time,” Jaschen said.
Lightning and scattered thunderstorms are expected to continue through the week, and “strong thunderstorm squalls are also likely over local waters. If lightning is nearby, please seek shelter,” Jaschen said.
The heat index is forecast to be over 100 degrees in urban coastal areas on Puerto Rico and St. Croix, Jaschen said.
Maritime conditions have been gradually improving after the rough weekend, but thunderstorms could cause potentially choppy conditions and boaters and beachgoers are urged to be cautious of wind gusts and rip currents, Jaschen said.
The heavy rains have left the ground saturated and prone to possible flooding, he added.
Jaschen said officials are monitoring two new disturbances forming off the west coast of Africa, and conditions could be conducive to some development as the systems move west, but the likelihood of further formation is low to medium over the next several days.
There are currently 203 active COVID-19 cases territory-wide, including 116 on St. Croix, 86 on St. Thomas, and one on St. John, according to Territorial Epidemiologist Dr. Esther Ellis.
Four COVID-19 patients are being treated at Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas, and five COVID-19 patients are at Luis Hospital on St. Croix.
Ellis said that bivalent COVID-19 vaccines, the new formulation that is more effective against the latest variants, is now available at Health Department clinics. There are 800 doses available territory-wide, including 600 from Pfizer and 200 from Moderna.
Anyone age 12 and over is eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, and anyone 18 and older is eligible to receive the Moderna vaccine if it has been at least two months since your primary vaccine series, Ellis said. The bivalent vaccine can also be used as a booster dose.
COVID testing is being conducted Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Charles Harwood Memorial parking lot on St. Croix; Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Schneider Hospital loading dock on St. Thomas; and Wednesday from 12 to 3 p.m. on St. John.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is still providing funding through a Funeral Assistance Program for all COVID-19 related deaths. The program is part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act, and the Health Department has been reaching out to family members of individuals who died from COVID-19, Ellis said. Affected families are also encouraged to apply for funeral assistance by contacting Lorraine Benjamin-Matthew, director of Vital Records and Statistics, at Lorraine.benjamin-matthew@doh.vi.gov, or call 340-474-9749.
Ellis said there are no confirmed cases of monkeypox in the territory, “which is great news.”
The Office of the Governor, in partnership with Royal Caribbean Cruise Line and the Department of Tourism, is holding its fifth USVI Community Business Forum to prepare for the upcoming cruising season from 9 to 11 a.m., on Thursday, Sept. 8, at the University of the Virgin Islands Great Hall on St. Croix.
For more information and to register for the free forum, visit vi.gov/cbf.
— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.