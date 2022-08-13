Fuel vendor Vitol, which is still waiting for the V.I. Water and Power Authority to pay $160 million in overdue bills for the propane conversion project, sent a letter to Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. Monday, appealing for payment directly from the V.I. government.

Ryan Grillo, a spokesman for Vitol, said in an email Friday that the proposed 2023 budget presented by new WAPA CEO Andy Smith “fails to provide debt service for Vitol. Vitol finds this unacceptable, and as a result, has sent a letter to Governor Bryan.”

