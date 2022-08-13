Fuel vendor Vitol, which is still waiting for the V.I. Water and Power Authority to pay $160 million in overdue bills for the propane conversion project, sent a letter to Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. Monday, appealing for payment directly from the V.I. government.
Ryan Grillo, a spokesman for Vitol, said in an email Friday that the proposed 2023 budget presented by new WAPA CEO Andy Smith “fails to provide debt service for Vitol. Vitol finds this unacceptable, and as a result, has sent a letter to Governor Bryan.”
Grillo provided a copy of the letter to The Daily News, in which Vitol’s President and Chief Executive Officer Ben Marshall asked for Bryan’s help with the “untenable” situation, and said the company is concerned that WAPA is making no effort to pay their massive bill.
“At this time the Water and Power Authority has no comment,” according to an email from Nyomi Gumbs, WAPA’s interim director of corporate communications.
Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. did not respond to a request for comment from The Daily News on Friday.
When the project began in 2013, conversion from fuel oil to liquid propane gas, or LPG, was touted as a major cost-saving program that would make electric production in the territory cheaper and more efficient.
But over the next several years, the initial $87 agreement ballooned to over $200 million, “including the Board’s construction cost limit of $160 million,” and other fees and costs, according to a report by the V.I. Inspector General’s Office on WAPA’s handling of the Vitol contract, which was published in Nov. 2021.
The audit was initiated by the V.I. Public Services Commission, which requested the IG “review Vitol’s justification for expanding the scope of work and almost doubling the project’s cost,” according to the report.
But the Inspector General found WAPA to blame for the project’s spiraling price tag, and said board members and management cut corners and rushed processes, prioritizing speed over cost.
“Specifically, they agreed to forgo detailed engineering plans, which would have delayed the Project by two years,” according to the report.
Instead of first doing a front-end engineering design, or “FEED” study, “they allowed Vitol to perform a FEED Study, design the storage terminals, procure equipment, and construct the Project facilities simultaneously,” according to the Inspector General’s report.
“For years we have endured the litany of gratuitous complaints that the cost of the LPG project exceeded initial expectations, despite WAPA having embarked upon this project without completing the FEED study required to develop a mature scope of work,” according to the letter from Vitol to Bryan.
Marshall said Vitol warned WAPA that “everyone should reasonably expect for the project’s costs to increase,” according to the letter. “However, Vitol has no influence, control, or even visibility in how WAPA chose to present the project’s initial cost estimates to its own regulators.”
He added that, “It is telling that the Office of the Virgin Islands Inspector General’s 2021 Report affirms that WAPA’s Governing Board knew the project’s starting costs were ‘wholly inadequate’ and that the Board anticipated and expected that the initial project costs would increase substantially,” according to the letter. “Vitol should not be held responsible for WAPA’s failures in keeping its regulators and USVI stakeholders apprised when the project’s scope and costs grew as anticipated.”
WAPA still hasn’t paid Vitol even for the initial $87 million project cost, which Marshall wrote is “especially frustrating because funds were collected by WAPA from the USVI’s ratepayers to recapture its infrastructure investment, but these collected amounts were not payed to Vitol.”
He compared the situation to WAPA’s failure to remit contributions to the Government Employees Retirement System, including employee contributions which were taken out of WAPA staff paychecks and used to pay other expenses.
“Though publicized with less frequency, despite WAPA’s continued obfuscation, Vitol has always worked — and continues to work — in good faith with WAPA to best serve the residents of the USVI,” according to the letter. “Yet, in the five years since the facilities have been in service, WAPA has shown scant interest in supporting a sustainable, holistic solution to even begin to pay the substantial debt it owes to Vitol.”
Marshall cited the V.I. government’s assistance in providing $12 million to subsidize WAPA, and Bryan’s “leadership and support” that helped WAPA purchase a leased generating unit and pay past lease payments for $10.6 million.
“Now, our project is in need of such critical support,” Marshall wrote.
“Despite WAPA’s recent musings to the contrary, power generation in the USVI will be anchored in its LPG generation assets for years to come,” he added.
Less than 10% of the territory’s generating capacity came from renewables in 2020, “and this capacity contributed only 2% of the electricity consumed,” according to the letter, and it will take years to develop a solar infrastructure.
In the meantime, “WAPA will need to utilize Vitol’s LPG facilities,” and needs to pay for them, Marshall wrote.
“WAPA’s efforts to ignore its contract and avoid its obligations send the wrong signal to the USVI stakeholders, including its residents, its creditors and investors, and the relevant policymakers in Washington. Vitol would like to work with your administration in good faith to bring this dispute to closure.”
Marshall concluded his letter by asking for a meeting with Bryan.