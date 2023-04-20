The V.I. Water and Power Authority’s $145 million buyout deal with propane supplier Vitol is still on, and the first $45 million payment is now due on May 1, WAPA CEO and Executive Director Andrew Smith told governing board members Thursday.

Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and WAPA leaders had been warning of possible rolling blackouts and said that Vitol might cut fuel shipments again if the propane company didn’t receive the first payment by an April 14 deadline.

