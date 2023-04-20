The V.I. Water and Power Authority’s $145 million buyout deal with propane supplier Vitol is still on, and the first $45 million payment is now due on May 1, WAPA CEO and Executive Director Andrew Smith told governing board members Thursday.
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and WAPA leaders had been warning of possible rolling blackouts and said that Vitol might cut fuel shipments again if the propane company didn’t receive the first payment by an April 14 deadline.
Senators in the 35th Legislature waited until the evening of April 14 to approve a $100 million line of credit — $50 million less than Bryan had requested — which will enable the V.I. government to access cash for WAPA to pay Vitol while they wait for federal reimbursement.
Smith said Thursday that they reached the new agreement with Vitol in the last 48 hours, and thanked the Legislature for approving the line of credit.
WAPA does not have the funds to make the payment, but Smith said resolving the dispute with Vitol and ending the contract is critical to WAPA and the territory.
Under the agreement, WAPA will take ownership of a propane generation facility Vitol constructed under a contract executed in 2014 under former Executive Director Hugo Hodge Jr., after years of WAPA failing to make timely payments.
An Inspector General’s Report found that WAPA officials rushed the project and failed to properly oversee expenditures, and the original $87 million contract price ballooned to more than $200 million with fees and penalties.
Smith said Thursday that WAPA is working closely with the V.I. Housing Finance Authority on development of an application to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for grant funding.
And he reiterated that resolving the relationship is important because Vitol is WAPA’s largest debt and its largest operating cost.
While WAPA is anticipating federal funding to cover the cost of the buyout deal and has been receiving millions in government subsidies, the cash-strapped Authority is still unable to pay down long-standing lines of credit with local banks.
Chief Financial Officer Jacob Lewis explained that “as we’ve been doing for several years,” they’re asking for extensions to lines of credit with Banco Popular and FirstBank.
Lewis said that WAPA had previously done quarterly extensions at a “pretty substantial cost,” and they’ve been working for a year with the banks to reduce that cost.
WAPA has repeatedly delayed payment on $21 million in lines of credit with Banco Popular, adding costs of more than $160,000 in fees, plus interest and attorneys’ fees every three months. The board has also delayed payment on lines of credit with FirstBank worth $18 million, and a $15 million overdraft facility for similarly high fees.
Lewis told board members Thursday that the average cost of those extensions was close to $300,000 per quarter, and they’ve negotiated that down to $175,000.
“We’ve agreed with Banco Popular to extend our lines of credit with them for one year, so we’ve been pushing that for quite some time, so we’re very pleased with that,” Lewis said. “We’re continuing to push FirstBank to extend for a year, as of today they’ve agreed to extend for six months.”
The board granted approval to extend the lines of credit and overdraft facility with FirstBank to no earlier than Oct. 31 and no later than April 30, 2024, and to extend the Banco Popular lines of credit until April 30, 2024 at a cost not to exceed $250,000. The cost includes transaction-related fees and expenses charged by the banks, and WAPA’s incurred legal expenses.
The board also met in executive session for nearly three hours, after which they reported that members discussed legal and personnel matters and took action on a legal matter during the executive session, which is closed to the public.
The V.I. Code requires public agencies like WAPA to publicly disclose basic facts about votes taken in secret, including the names of all members present at the time of the vote, “a description of the matter on which the vote was taken,” and a record of each member’s vote.
Smith and WAPA spokeswoman Shanell Petersen have not yet responded to a request from The Daily News for that information.
The board also approved a no-cost time extension to Dec. 31 for the Midland Underground Project, after manufacturing and shipment delays of materials needed for project completion.
The board approved a contract for the procurement of pad mounted liquid filled transformers with PECO International Electric, Inc. in the amount of $4.03 million, which is part of the Hazardous Mitigation Effort to place utility equipment underground.
WAPA employee Ambi Blyden explained that the new transformers are mounted on the ground instead of on poles, don’t require bucket trucks for maintenance and are less vulnerable to the elements. The contract provides for 117 transformers, including 105 for St. Croix, and 12 for St. Thomas. The project cost will be funded 90% by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and 10% by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The board approved a contract with Haugland VI, in the amount of $2.23 million for the purchase and installation of electrical cable and equipment for Phase 1 of the Underground Electrical Construction Project on Feeder 8B. Undergrounding electrical cables is key to improving the Authority’s electrical grid and making it more resilient against natural disasters and other destructive events.
The board also authorized Smith to renew the Authority’s property insurance with Willis Towers Watson at an amount not to exceed $2.5 million for one year, to April 30, 2024.