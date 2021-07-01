VITRAN curbs bus service on Monday
VITRAN has announced that its buses will be parked on Monday in observance of Emancipation Day and the Fourth of July.
Fixed-route service will resume on Tuesday.
The shutdown does not impact ADA Paratransit services, which will be available for certified passengers as scheduled.
Frederiksted health center awarded money to fight HIV
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has awarded Frederiksted Health Care Inc. more than $400,000 to fight the spread of HIV.
The $441,625 grant for the St. Croix health center was announced by V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett in a press statement Monday.
The grant will fund the development of comprehensive, high-impact HIV prevention programs
“This funding will help FHC with the implementation of comprehensive HIV-prevention programs to reduce morbidity, mortality and related health disparities in accordance with the Ending the HIV Epidemic Initiative,” Plaskett said.
“It is my hope that this funding will help the Frederiksted Health Center address the HIV concerns we have in our territory by helping to reduce new infections, increase access to care and promote health equity.”
— Daily News Staff