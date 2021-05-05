VITRAN riders, particularly seniors, who normally use the bus stop near Schneider Hospital in order to walk to other nearby buildings for health care services, will now have door-to-door service thanks to an expanded bus routes.
Public Works Commissioner-designee Derek Gabriel said in a news release that VITRAN has expanded Route 301 and Route 601 services to include Perimeter Road, which borders the hospital.
The routes will include:
• Lockhart School
• Raphael O. Wheatley Skills Center
• Royal Palms Professional Building
• Foothills Professional Building
• Celestino A. White Senior Home, near The Virgin Islands Daily News
• The Paragon Building
• Schneider Hospital
“This is the first time VITRAN is expanding its route in over a decade,” Gabriel said in a prepared statement. “We are excited to have the opportunity to give our seniors greater access with this new route.”
The new services also come at a time the territory joins the nation in celebration of Older Americans Month, observed annually in May
Public Works also announced VITRAN service to the Tutu Hi-Rise housing community has been stopped.
The service was eliminated due to the demolition of the complex.
VITRAN will continue to service all bus stops on Donoe Bypass and in the Hometown area. The bus will continue en route to Tutu Park Mall, Eastbound only. Passengers at the Four Winds Plaza may use other VITRAN buses to Tutu Park Mall or to town, the release stated.