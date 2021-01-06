The VITRAN St. Croix office will be closed until further notice after two employees tested positive for COVID-19, according to spokeswoman Renee Exius.
The closure will allow the department to properly disinfect the office to protect employees and clients. The department is urging the community to take personal responsibility and practice good hygiene to reduce their risk of contracting and/or spreading the coronavirus, according to a news release.
For more information on COVID-19, the new strain of coronavirus, please visit the V.I. Health Department’s website, doh.vi.gov/coronavirus or text COVID19USVI to 888777. Follow DPW on Facebook @usvidpw and @vitranusvi. You can also log on to dpw.vi.gov and www.vitranvi.com to stay updated on V.I. Public Works activities.