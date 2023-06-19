Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Vivian Agatha Freeman Smith on June 6, 2023, at the age of 94 at her residence.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Anancia “Nancy” Lanclos Callwood; sons, Julien Smith Sr., Irving “Peeko” Todman, Mervin “Ooh” Smith.
She is survived by her daughters, Erica Pickett Industrious and Lydia Smith; special niece, Marva Dowling; special grandson, Julien Smith, Jr.; and many other relatives and friends on St. Thomas, British Virgin Islands, and the mainland.
The first viewing will be held Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals from 4 to 6 p.m. The funeral service will be held Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Christchurch Methodist. The viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m. with the service to follow at 10 a.m.
The body will be cremated.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.