The Education Department announced the relaunch of two programs for students in partnership with ViVid Streaming, an internet radio platform.
According to a news release, ViVid Streaming kicked off a new season of “Higher Level High School Radio Show” on Saturday. The other program, “Swag Call” will kick off on Jan. 30.
Rashidi Clenance, founder of ViVid Streaming and host of the “Madd House Morning Show” with over 20 years of broadcasting experience, will supervise the students, according to the press release.
The first show, a two-hour program, which kicked off Saturday, will be scripted, hosted, and produced by high school students and alternate weekly between St. Croix and St. Thomas.
The “Swagg Call” segment will launch beginning at 7:20 a.m. next Monday.
“The program intends to boost school pride by inviting students and teachers to call Clenance’s show “and ‘big up’ their school and favorite teacher,” according to the statement.
The caller and nominated teacher will enter a drawing for an all-expense paid trip to Disney World. Student and teacher listeners can make a “Swagg Call” by dialing (340) 690-VIVI or 8484.
Clenance said the initiative is “a motivator to start the day, as well as a tool to build school pride.”
Further, he said that the student-led radio program will “expose Virgin Islands students to career opportunities in the exciting world of radio broadcasting.”
As part of the training, students will learn how to operate studio equipment, how to write scripts, interviewing techniques, and the core elements of what goes into being a radio personality. The program will also have visual elements.
On St. Croix, students meet at the ViVid Streaming studio at No. 5 Fisher St., near the Christiansted bypass. Students in the St. Thomas-St. John District will meet at the station’s 22 Elizabeth studio, near Sibs on the Mountain.
“Students will enjoy a host of experiences that will enhance their social and interpersonal skills,” Clenance said. “ViVid Streaming and the VIDE are committed to providing impactful learning opportunities for students that will benefit them and our islands.”
Education Commissioner Dionne Wells-Hedrington, praised the joint effort between ViVid and her agency noting “wonderful partnerships such as these are what the department needs to further enhance the educational experiences and positive outcomes for our students.
“We are pleased to continue our relationship with Rashidi and ViVid Streaming, who has been a longstanding partner and generous supporter of Education,” she said.
Businesses and residents who wish to partner with the department should contact Monique Creque, director of Partner Relations, at (340) 774-0100, ext. 8062, or email monique.creque@vide.vi.