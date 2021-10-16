Viya customers will no longer have to wait in line to pay their bill, after the company announced Thursday that they’ve opened payment kiosks on St. Thomas and St. Croix.
The new Viya payment kiosks will be at the Viya retail locations at Tutu Park in St. Thomas and Estate Diamond in St. Croix, according to a news release.
“We are excited to offer our customers another bill payment option. Viya is constantly seeking ways to give customers greater flexibility to manage their own accounts. This is the latest addition to our plethora of payment options, which include: online payment, auto-payment, payment at all banks and credit unions, and pay-by-phone,” Jennifer Matarangas-King, vice president of public relations and governmental affairs, said in a prepared statement.
According to the news release, “Payments made at the kiosk result in real-time interface with the customer’s accounts. Customers with suspended accounts can reconnect their account using the kiosk and will not need to wait for a cashier. Kiosks accept cash, debit cards, and all major credit cards.”
“In light of the social distancing required during the COVID-19 pandemic, we are trying to minimize the number of customers at our cashier windows and amount of time that is being spent on payment transactions. This facilitates more customers being serviced, at multiple sites in our Customer Experience Center, in less time,” said Matarangas-King.
The payment kiosks are accessible to customers Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Customers should bring a copy of their bill or have their account number available to expedite the payment process. For more details on how to make payments for Viya services, visit www.viya.vi.