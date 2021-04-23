Thousands of Virgin Islanders lost their service when a landowner drilling holes along the property line and utility easement cut one of Viya’s fiber optic cables Wednesday on St. Croix.
It’s fixed now, the company announced in a press release, but the incident underscores the importance of having a Call Before You Dig Notification Center to avoid such mishaps in the future.
In March, workers installing fiber optic cable for AT&T cut a crucial Viya data line that left customers without internet, cellphone service or TV across the district. It was the third time in six months that crews trenching roads for AT&T cable installation had severed a Viya line, according to the company.
In this case, had the landowner notified the V.I. Public Works Department of his intentions, Viya could have informed him of the presence of its cable and the incident could have been avoided, spokeswoman Jennifer Matarangas-King wrote.
“Viya believes in collaborating with DPW and other stakeholders to proceed with all due haste to establish the Notification Center so that the community may avoid future incidents and better serve Virgin Island residents,” Matarangas-King said.
Viya will automatically issue service credits to affected customers on their next month’s bill.
The network is now fully restored. Any customer in the affected areas who still don’t have connectivity should call 340-777-8492.