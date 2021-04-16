ST. CROIX — Residents who have been storing recyclable materials for the better part of the last year and those who have aborted recycling since the pandemic, can start clearing out storage and sort out aluminum and plastics as the volunteer recycling program is resuming services this weekend.
The recycling program, which began in 2018 as a volunteer service, halted March at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing mandates were put in place.
Diane Brooks, husband Gary Brooks and Mafi Hamed, owner of The Market, began the community recycling program as a way to limit the amount of trash at local the landfill. The initiative is seeing a rebirth and Diane Brooks is carrying on in memory of her husband, who died last year following a short illness.
Brook said with restrictions gradually lifted, residents have anxiously awaited the restart of the program.
“We got messages all the time on our Facebook page asking when we were going to restart,” she said. “We are now getting ready to restart and we are ready for the community to get on board with us one more time.”
Hamed said his supermarket has been shipping out plastic and cardboard emptied at the store for close to five years now and he was thrilled to partner with the community recycling program.
Residents can drop off items from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday. Brooks said volunteers will have a drive-up, drop-off module for aluminum cans only this first week. All aluminum must be clean and places in clear plastic 30-gallon bags so they are ready to be placed in the baler.
“If they are not in the bags, people are going to have to hold on to them a little longer until we reopen at 100 percent,” she said.
On April 24, then on May 1 and May 8, volunteers will once again be assisting g residents who drive up and drop off plastics, according to Brooks.
“Starting May 22nd we will be fully reopened and ready to take both plastics and aluminum,” she said.
Plastics collected will include bottles with caps off unless they are sliced or crushed; containers and other plastics that must all be washed.
For more information or to see a list of what is acceptable and what will not be accepted “like” the “Plastic Drop off and Recycling Project” on Facebook or email Brooks at dbgb1960@gmail.com.