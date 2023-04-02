ST. THOMAS — The Vessup Bay mangrove has received its annual spring cleaning, as 73 volunteers worked to remove marine debris from the shoreline on Saturday morning.
“Marine debris across the territory is a challenge that needs to be addressed,” Marlon Hibbert, director of Coastal Zone Management, told The Daily News.
Hibbert, who volunteered at the St. Thomas cleanup, said the annual Great Mangrove cleanups mark a “mutually beneficial” partnership between the University of the Virgin Islands and the Department of Planning and Natural Resources.
“Understanding the types of impacts marine debris are having, and the quantity of marine debris, then hopefully we can use that information to modify behaviors,” he said.
Kristin Grimes, assistant professor with UVI’s Center for Marine and Environmental Studies, reported that volunteers collected a total of 2,285 pounds of trash along the half-mile stretch of shoreline.
“It’s impressive if you are just looking at the total weight, but without information on what we are collecting, we can’t change people’s behaviors that would prevent the stuff from getting out in the environment in the first place,” she said.
During the cleanup, volunteers categorized each piece of marine debris picked up, which provides important data that can go on to support legislation and management decisions in the future.
“We used to find lots and lots of plastic bags, plastic straws, and we think that we’ve seen a decline in those, since the legislation has gone in,” Grimes said.
Now, she noted that plastic, glass and metal beverage bottles are some of the top items collected from the territory’s shorelines.
At the Altona Lagoon mangrove cleanup on March 26, the top three items removed were plastic beverage bottles, glass beverage bottles, and food wrappers.
“It’s something that the public can think about reducing the use of those, or thinking about getting them into the proper receptacles,” Grimes said.
She reported that 27 volunteers, ages 15 to 57, collected 1,699 pounds of trash from the St. Croix cleanup.
Some of the stranger finds volunteers recorded include two hair curlers, a toy dinosaur, a kitty litter scoop, a Hot Wheels toy car, and 31 tires.
Since the first Great Mangrove cleanup in 2018, over 10 tons of marine debris have been removed from mangrove shorelines across the territory.
Grimes said the cleanups are funded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Marine Debris Program Prevention grant.