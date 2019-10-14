ST. THOMAS — Dozens of volunteers removed a total of 603 pounds of trash and debris from Bolongo Bay on Sunday, including 224 pounds from the beach and mangroves, and 379 pounds from underwater.

The St. Thomas Diving Club provided free tanks and gear for SCUBA divers, and Bolongo Bay Beach Resort provided a barbecue for participants of the Coastweeks cleanup.

- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.