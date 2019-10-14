Jarvon Stout, community engagement specialist for the Virgin Islands Experimental Program to Stimulate Competitive Research, weighs trash and debris collected during a Coastweeks cleanup at Bolongo Bay on Sunday. Volunteers removed a total of 603.3 pounds of debris from the bay, including 379.1 pounds from underwater.
Volunteer divers Flame Gonzales, 14, left, and Portia Miles, 13, help remove debris from Bolongo Bay during an underwater cleanup Sunday.
Daily News photos by SUZANNE CARLSON
The St. Thomas Diving Club takes volunteers out on the Letts Dive boat Sunday morning for an underwater shoreline cleanup in Bolongo Bay.
From left, volunteer divers Corey Brown, Flame Gonzales and Portia Miles help remove debris from around coral in Bolongo Bay Sunday.
