ST. CROIX — It is almost showtime for the public-private partnership that seeks to transform Midre Cummings Park in Frederiskted, and organizers are making a last-minute push to engage additional volunteers.
Children First St. Croix and the Sports, Parks and Recreation Department have been pushing the project forward and mapping out details for close to a year. In what organizers are calling one of the biggest community volunteer efforts in years, the existing space that included a few swings, slides, monkey bars and picnic tables will be transformed.
Most of the current equipment and structures in the park had been outdated for years, even before the park sustained further damaged during Hurricane Maria in 2017.
After meeting with the community to gather ideas, the design now includes two play areas — separating babies and toddlers from older children. There will be tables, trike track, tables, covered areas and more to stimulate children physically and emotionally.
Sports, Parks and Recreation Commissioner Calvert White said Wednesday that he is very excited about how much community support the project has gotten and how things are really falling into place.
“I am beyond excited to start this build week and as the dates draw near, I am getting lots of calls from people wanting to do more and help it become a reality,” he said. “We received goods and in-kind services from businesses and many corporations will be sending full teams out to help.”
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. this week encouraged residents to join the volunteer program and do their part. To encourage participation, Bryan said any government employee who signs up to volunteer will be granted administrative time to allow them to take part.
White said the renovation will cost approximately $600,000. Of those funds, $400,000 was included in the supplemental budget and $200,000 was raised by donors and volunteers. If it had not been for the volunteers and donations, the project could easily have cost more than $1 million, White said.
Volunteer committee chairperson Linda Garvin said the community has really answered the call for assistance.
“We have a number of shifts that are totally closed and several that still have vacancies,” she said. “We have reached capacity on all of the weekend shifts, but certainly have room to add folk on the shifts that run 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. and a few others earlier in the day into next week.”
Garvin said volunteers will be from numerous community groups, government departments, families and the private sector. “We appreciate them all. What is important to say at this point is that because of COVID-19 protocols ... we cannot have people just stroll down and come whenever they want to help,” she said. “So it is best to contact us and be on our schedule.”
While volunteers do not need any specialized skills to be a part of the event, they must by at least 14 years old and at least 18 years old to handle power tools.
Most of the playground equipment will be made with a durable plastic made from recycled milk bottles and will include unique historical and cultural elements. There will also be exercise stations, picnic areas and other features suitable for both adults and children.
“This will be a community meeting area, a focal part of the town and we hope that it will help to stimulate more economic growth and sense of community throughout the town and across the island,” Garvin said.
“We see the project as a chance for us to rebuild our community spirit and regain ownership. The more we get involved, the more we see it as our responsibility to be guardians and take responsibility and care so it lasts for generations.”