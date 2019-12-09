Licensing and Consumer Affairs Commissioner Richard Evangelista, from left, and National Association of State Contractors Licensing Agencies Executive Director Angie Whitaker work with volunteers and a local contractor to renovate the Romeo Malone Community Center in Savan, St. Thomas.
Licensing and Consumer Affairs Commissioner Richard Evangelista, from left, and National Association of State Contractors Licensing Agencies Executive Director Angie Whitaker work with volunteers and a local contractor to renovate the Romeo Malone Community Center in Savan, St. Thomas.
Daily News photo by A.J. RAO
A volunteer from the National Association of State Contractors Licensing Agencies helps renovate the Romeo Malone Community Center in Savan.
ST. THOMAS — The once-languishing Romeo Malone Community Center in Savan made a dramatic comeback last week, as a joint force of volunteers and local contractors helped revitalize the center — and in the process, Savan itself.
On Thursday, a flurry of activity surrounded the center, as volunteers equipped with shovels, mops, brooms and paint brushes worked to transform the building from a badly damaged eyesore to a more accessible, community-friendly location.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.