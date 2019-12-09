ST. THOMAS — The once-languishing Romeo Malone Community Center in Savan made a dramatic comeback last week, as a joint force of volunteers and local contractors helped revitalize the center — and in the process, Savan itself.

On Thursday, a flurry of activity surrounded the center, as volunteers equipped with shovels, mops, brooms and paint brushes worked to transform the building from a badly damaged eyesore to a more accessible, community-friendly location.

