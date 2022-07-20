The territory’s mangrove shorelines are considerably cleaner presently as a result of the efforts of a dozens of volunteers territorywide.
More than 4,600 pounds of trash was removed from mangrove shorelines during the 2022 Great Mangrove Cleanups that took place recently in Coral Bay, St. John, and in Salt River, St. Croix, according to a news release from the University of the Virgin Islands. Sixty-four volunteers from ages 3 to 67 participated in the cleanups.
The event’s success mirrors that of previous cleanups, which have occurred on St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix since 2018. Combined, these events have involved 567 volunteers who removed 10 tons of marine debris from mangrove shorelines, according to the news release.
“This was a tremendous effort by our dedicated volunteers. The amount of trash and debris removed from the mangroves is truly impressive and speaks to how much we can accomplish when we work together,” said project partner Allie Durdall from the UVI Center for Marine and Environmental Studies.
During the recent cleanup on St. John, the top items removed were beverage bottles, 818; plastic items, 474; and construction materials, 238. There were also several weird finds, including the hull of a boat, a car door, two boat rudders, two propane tanks, a scuba tank, 17 flip-flops and other shoes, a GPS unit, a boat propeller, six paddles, and a purse, according to the release.
As for St. Croix, the top items removed were beverage bottles, 794; plastic pieces, 299; and food wrappers, 163. Strange finds in the island’s mangroves included a “Romancing the Wind” DVD, a tiki torch, a fake plant, a plastic doll, and a fire extinguisher, the news release stated.
In the U.S. Virgin Islands, most marine debris comes from sources on land and are made of plastic. The release states that residents can make a major difference when it comes to reducing marine trash by refusing or reducing the number of single-use items they use or making sure that items that must be thrown away end up in the proper waste receptacle — rather than on the ground.
The 2022 St. Thomas and St. Croix Great Mangrove Cleanups were supported by an array of community groups and V.I. government departments, including the University of the Virgin Islands Center for Marine and Environmental Studies, the Department of Planning and Natural Resources’ Division of Coastal Zone Management, the Coral Bay Community Council, and BushTribe Eco Adventures.
To learn more about upcoming marine debris cleanup efforts in the territory, contact Zola Roper at zola.roper@uvi.edu