Some of the dozens of volunteers who participated in the recent Great Mangrove Cleanups on St. John and St. Croix.

 Photo submitted by UNIVERSITY OF THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

The territory’s mangrove shorelines are considerably cleaner presently as a result of the efforts of a dozens of volunteers territorywide.

More than 4,600 pounds of trash was removed from mangrove shorelines during the 2022 Great Mangrove Cleanups that took place recently in Coral Bay, St. John, and in Salt River, St. Croix, according to a news release from the University of the Virgin Islands. Sixty-four volunteers from ages 3 to 67 participated in the cleanups.