Beginning today, and before the swimming and boating games begin, dozens of local volunteers will join millions in more than 100 countries taking part in Coastweeks International Coastal Cleanups.

Today’s cleanup — on land and sea — will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at Coki Beach on St. Thomas. Blue Flag will lead cleanup on land while Coki Dive Shop will lead the “dive” cleanup. On St. Croix, the cleanup will be from 8 to 11 a.m. at Dorsch Beach, led by University Bound, and from 9 a.m. to noon at Columbus Landing, led by Leatherback Brewing.