Beginning today, and before the swimming and boating games begin, dozens of local volunteers will join millions in more than 100 countries taking part in Coastweeks International Coastal Cleanups.
Today’s cleanup — on land and sea — will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at Coki Beach on St. Thomas. Blue Flag will lead cleanup on land while Coki Dive Shop will lead the “dive” cleanup. On St. Croix, the cleanup will be from 8 to 11 a.m. at Dorsch Beach, led by University Bound, and from 9 a.m. to noon at Columbus Landing, led by Leatherback Brewing.
According to a news release from the University of the Virgin Islands Marine Advisory Service, the events are coordinated to remove debris from marine areas and tally items collected according to the type of debris.
The data collected from each beach or coast area is entered into the Coast weeks data for this year, according to director Howard Forbes, who is coordinating this year’s cleanups for the territory.
“We were supposed to get started with the kickoff cleanup last weekend, but with the passing of Tropical Storm Fiona, we had to postpone,” he said. “Those that were scheduled for that day will be held Oct. 1 and we have a couple other dive and land-based cleanups scheduled beginning this Saturday.”
On Oct. 1, the cleanup will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at John Brewers Bay, led by the Marine Advisory Service, and from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at Southgate Coastal Reserve on St. Croix, led by the St. Croix Environmental Association.
On Oct. 2, the Environmental Association of St. Thomas, will lead the cleanup of Hull Bay from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and employees with the Department of Planning and Natural Resources will clean up Fortuna Bay from 9 to 11 a.m. that day.
Forbes told The Daily News that to get more people involved and increase the number of young people who volunteer for the cleanup, he offers 10 community service hours for students who participate in the cleanups, which are usually scheduled for two or three-hour periods.
“This is a great way to get our next generations involved and invested,” he said. “It doesn’t matter your age; this is a great opportunity for everyone and it is a great thing for our community and our coasts.”
Kareem Francis, who has been organizing groups of friends to do beach cleanups several times a year, including for Coastweeks, said he sees the importance of getting involved.
“Linking up on a random Saturday morning to clean our favorite beach or even painting signs at our favorite hangout spot is commonplace for me and my friends,” he said. “We love our island and if we don’t do our part, we can’t expect anyone else to do theirs.”
Francis said it is not fun picking up after other people.
“We see the signs that say ‘leave nothing but your footprints when you leave the beach,’ and we see it as cliché,” he said. “In reality, that is what we need to do, be accountable to ourselves and to our community and when you go to the beach, you take all your trash away when you leave.”
Forbes said, during the cleanup events, volunteers, not only collect trash from the coastal areas, but they also document everything that they find, which is very important.
“In the territory, we lack data on a lot of things, but we have decades of information based on the data we have collected over the years during our clean up,” he said.
He added that while recent legislation has banned plastic straws and plastic bags due to their impact on the environment, data shows that they are not among the popular items that are collected.
“The trash we find are beach specific. We find cigarette butts, plastic and glass bottles, food wrappers and aluminum cans,” he said.
At each cleanup, supplies should be provided to include items such as trash bags, buckets, gloves, and water, according to Forbes.
After the cleanups, volunteers routinely enjoy leisure time swimming or boating at the location they helped clean.
At last year’s Coastweeks events, the Virgin Islands mobilized 943 volunteers and removed 7,787 pounds of trash from a total of 19.4 miles of coastline, he said.