Many voters who went to the polls on St. Thomas on Tuesday said they’re anxious for meaningful, systemic change, and want a government that’s more responsive to their needs and better prepared for whatever challenges might lie ahead.
“We really need a change,” said Michael King, one of the hundreds of people who waited in line at Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School, some for up to an hour.
The precarious position of the Government Employees’ Retirement System, a lack of repairs to storm-damaged schools, gun violence, and the ailing Water and Power Authority were some of the many concerns on voters’ minds, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and high early voting numbers did little to slow turnout Tuesday.
Moses Carty, who voted at Charlotte Amalie High School, echoed King’s sentiments about a need for change in the territory’s leadership.
“They don’t do nothing for us,” Carty said. “Change until you get it right.”
The pandemic did not dampen Virgin Islanders’ spirits, and dozens of supporters turned the entrance to polling places into mini-street parties with soca music and cheering for their candidates.
“I’ve been dancing all day,” said Carl Joseph, brother of Senate candidate Carla Joseph.
Jason Meade Sr. campaigned for Senate candidate Alma Francis Heyliger, and said the police did a good job of speaking to each campaign’s canvassing manager about the need to socially distance and wear masks. “This year it’s a lot less people, a lot more spread out,” said Cletis Clendinen, district director for Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett.
Voters were required to wear masks and wash their hands before entering polling places, and social distancing and use of hand sanitizer was enforced.
“It’s really busy,” said Karen Blyden, a judge at CAHS, but voters were moving through smoothly and there were no issues with machines or other problems.
Donna Phillip served as judge at the University of the Virgin Islands’ polling place Tuesday along with Alicia Gumbs and Tisean Hendricks, and said turnout was “very steady,” and voters’ enthusiasm seemed to be mirroring the energy surrounding the presidential election. Nikaya Sarauw, 15, was out supporting her aunt Sen. Janelle Sarauw outside the University of the Virgin Islands polling place, and said lawmakers need to do more for the younger generation.
“I want to see more opportunities for people around my age, especially when it comes to scholarships and sports,” the younger Sarauw said.
Radiance Richards, 35, who was campaigning for Senate hopeful Irvin Mason Sr., said the lack of opportunities is causing Virgin Islanders in her age group to seek a better quality of life off-island.
“We’re leaving,” Richards said. “I’m hoping that the V.I. people wake up and they see what’s been happening to them and they decide to make a change.”
83, was out supporting Sen. Donna Frett Gregory, and said that “housing is a big thing on the island, affordable housing, and education.”
Gregory said she voted early but still wanted to show up in person on Election Day.
“I just like to see the activity, see the people moving around,” Gregory said. “Just the feel of it, there’s something special about it.”