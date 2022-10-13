Supervisor of Elections Caroline F. Fawkes announced the voter turnout in both districts after three days. Early Voting continues Thursday, October 13, 2022, to Monday, October 31, 2022.

Voting hours on St. Croix and St. Thomas are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.Voting hours on St. John are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Early Voting Locations are: