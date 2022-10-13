Supervisor of Elections Caroline F. Fawkes announced the voter turnout in both districts after three days. Early Voting continues Thursday, October 13, 2022, to Monday, October 31, 2022.
Voting hours on St. Croix and St. Thomas are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.Voting hours on St. John are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Early Voting Locations are:
• District of St. Croix Elections Office - Sunny Isle Shopping Center Unit 26
• District of St Croix - St. Joseph Church Hospitality Lounge
• District of St. Thomas-St. John- St. Thomas - Lockhart Gardens (Upstairs Banco Popular)
• District of St. Thomas-St. John- St. Thomas -Tutu Park Mall (former Scotia Bank location)
• District of St. Thomas-St. John – Market Place Suite II
The number of electors who participated in Early Voting through Wednesday, October 12, 2022, is as follows: St. Thomas- 1,040, St. John-63 and St. Croix-1,017, for a Total Participation of
2,120. Supervisor Fawkes expects the number to rise significantly as Early Voting continues.
Voters in the age group of 18-24 turnout remains relatively low.
On St. John – 3, St. Thomas – 19and St. Croix – 17 which represent two percent of voters who have voted thus far.
Supervisor Fawkes is pleading with parents and grandparents to bring their child(ren) when coming to exercise their right to vote.
In closing, Supervisor Fawkes reminds the public that “Someone struggled for your right to vote. Use It’’ Susan Anthony.
The Elections System will update the public every other day regarding the turnout for the 2022 General Election Early Voting.
For any questions or concern, please contact the Elections offices at 340-773-1021 (St. Croix Elections Office) or 340-774-3107 (St. Thomas Elections Office).