Crowds of campaign supporters held up signs and danced to music pulsing from speaker boxes at polling places throughout the Virgin Islands during Tuesday’s General Election.
“People are really taking this election seriously, it has been really busy,” said Donna Phillip, the Elections judge at the University of the Virgin Islands voting center on St. Thomas.
Despite high turnout for early voting, a steady stream of eager voters showed up to the polls in person to cast their ballots.
“This is a surprise for me,” said Phillip, who has been working with the Elections System of the Virgin Islands for over 20 years, and said she expected in-person turnout to be lower given the popularity of early voting.
Phillip said voting went smoothly and there were “no major issues.”
Rather than traditional, neighborhood-based precincts where voters must go to an assigned polling site based on their residential address, voting centers allow registered voters to cast a ballot at any polling place.
Poll workers tracked each voter’s assigned precinct, and Phillip said many who usually vote elsewhere chose to mix it up this election. Some voted at UVI out of convenience, while others went to soak up the Carnival-like electioneering atmosphere outside.
Janelle Thomas, 63, said she is passionate about voting because she wants to help ensure a bright future for the Virgin Islands.
“When I vote, I honor my ancestors and what they went through to get me here,” Thomas said. “My vote is priceless, my vote is my voice.”
Jason Meade Jr., 18, said “it feels good” to cast a ballot for the first time.
“I feel like I have a choice and I want somebody who’s worthy of it. Somebody that will do good for the community and look out for us.”
Meade and sister Jahannah Meade, 16, were holding signs for At-Large Senate candidate Sherri Ann Francis, and Jahannah said she feels Francis “would make a difference.”
Even though she can’t vote yet, “it’s important to vote,” and more teens “need to come out” and become politically active, she said.
The entire Meade family was out electioneering, and father Jason “The Conch Shell Man” Meade Sr. served as canvassing manager for incumbent Sen. Alma Francis Heyliger.
In terms of politics, “I learn it from my uncle so I carry it down to my children,” Meade said.
Meade and several others agreed that the gubernatorial election was driving many to the polls, with a tight race between incumbent Democrats Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach, and challengers, Sen. Kurt Vialet and Sen. Janelle sarauw, Ind.
Both sides feel strongly about their chosen candidates, and “it’s up in the air,” Meade said.
There were two other gubernatorial teams on the ballot Tuesday, Ronald Pickard and running mate Elroy Turnbull, Ind.; and Stephen “Smokey” Frett, and running mate Gregory “Brother R” Miller Jr., ICM. K
Horace Callwood Democratic Club President, Eduardo Corneiro, said he supported Bryan’s re-election campaign because of his proven accomplishments over the last four years.
As an example, Corneiro said he’s been working since 1972, and this is the first time he ever received an income tax return the same year it was filed.
“We could go ahead and look for promises, or look at accomplishments. I choose accomplishments,” Corneiro said.
Teacher Victoria Reed said she was supporting the Vialet and Sarauw campaign because both were career educators before entering politics, and she believes they have the knowledge and skills to address problems facing territory schools.
“Education, that’s my main reason,” Reed said.
“Everybody has the right to choose,” said Linda Ritter, who was also supporting the Vialet-Sarauw campaign.
“For me, this was the better platform,” she said.
Julia Joseph-Simon, who was supporting incumbent Sen. Dwayne DeGraff, said she’s happy that this year’s turnout has been so good, and more Virgin Islanders are “finally exercising their constitutional rights, because a lot of people sat back.”
The faceoff between Bryan and Vialet is “one of the biggest reasons they’re out here,” she said.
Julie Thomas, who was also supporting DeGraff, agreed that voters have been particularly energized this year.
“I love the excitement, people who are interested in what you have to say,” said Julie Thomas, who was also supporting DeGraff. “Whatever the results are, I am very appreciative.”
“It’s been busy,” said Carl Joseph, older brother of incumbent Sen. Carla Joseph. “It’s a good mood, it’s like Carnival.”
Another Joseph supporter, Michael Smith, said Election Day is “a good release,” particularly after the pandemic.
“You get to see people you haven’t seen in a long time,” Smith said. “It’s a little friendly competition.”
Across from Charlotte Amalie High School, supporters for the gubernatorial teams and other candidates waved to passing cars and pedestrians, and trucks honked their horns in support.
On St. John, poll workers at Julius E. Sprauve School moved voters through quickly and efficiently. Campaigners for both gubernatorial teams were posted in the roundabout, and Bryan had additional teams at their Cruz Bay headquarters and in front of the old La Tapa location.
All voting centers required voters to do a temperature check and wash or sanitize their hands, and though mask-wearing was optional, many chose to take the precaution and wear a mask.
Daily News correspondents Andrea Milam and Ariel Paul contributed to this report.