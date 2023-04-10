ST. THOMAS — Laughter erupted from a full auditorium at Charlotte Amalie High School Sunday night, as Wilbert “Mighty Waggy” Brooks sang his winning take on the night’s topic at the 24th annual “Bouy ah Bouy, Big Man ah Big Man” calypso show.
With his win, Brooks became the competition’s most decorated participant, adding a seventh victory to his name.
His comical take on the topic “If I Knew Then What I Know Now,” catapulted him ahead of seven other challengers, who were judged in categories of Presentation, Clarity, Originality, Rendition, Creativity and Lyrics. The show was organized by Strictly Local Productions in conjunction with the Division of Festivals.
Hearty guffaws and outrageous antics blended with old-time and modern renditions throughout the evening. When it was all done, Lucas “John Gotty” Evans was also named first runner -up and reigning St. Croix Calypso Monarch Emogen “Blakness” Creece was second runner-up.
“I’m elated. I’m very, very happy. I really put in some work and it showed and I got the victory, so I’m glad for that,” Brooks said after his win. “I kind of looked at it from an angle of what you could have done in life had you made different decisions.”
His lyrics tackled choosing to spend money in hopes of getting women’s attention; to seeing the personality switch when you move a mate into your home; and other comical allusions to politics in between.
Gotty decided to take a practical stab at the topic, reminiscing on a scenario from his earlier years.
“I got a good response, everybody loved it,” Gotty said. “It’s like a part of my daily routine. I have lots of money and plenty girls and if I knew then what I knew now, I wouldn’t do it again.”
Creece took a serious approach to her song which spoke to the miseducation of youth that negates the contributions of Africa, from the greatness of ancient empires in Mali and Ghana and the marvels of the Great Sphinx and Timbuktu.
“Between the shaking of the knees and all the nervousness, it was amazing,” she said.
During the challenge, Myrel “Super T” Tonge also took a sobering look at the theme, warning that no man lives forever, and offering advice to stop worrying.
As promised, the crowd was fully involved in the interactive show, offering their own take on the topic for a chance to win giveaways and participating in a 50-50 raffle.
Other highlights from the challenge included Campbell “King Kan” Barnes dressed in a Rasta hat, fishnet stockings and heels, as he debated whether the governor was a Rastafarian, citing his push to legalize marijuana; Julien “Sarrow” Gerry singing that public exposure would make him never run for politics; Jamal “Broc Lee” Williams brandishing an adult toy; and Bernard “Doctor” Liburd securing a bundle of wood.
As part of the night, Otis “Big-O” Martin received an award for his lifelong dedication to supporting Virgin Islands music. Prince Khamoi sung tributes to his late father and veteran calypso king Whadablee.
The other guest artists did not disappoint, with Morris “King Generic” Benjamin crawling across the floor; Darnelle “Blackest” Phillip offering his groovy road march singles; and “Bess Ah Dem” bringing the St. Thomas Majorettes to illustrate his song titled “Quelbe Dying.”
Eustace “Singing Fireman” Grant, Jr. and George “General Val” White used their time to appeal to the ladies; while 2002 Bouy ah Bouy co-winner Wendy Joseph offered melodic suggestions to married women struggling with their husbands’ affairs.
The performers were backed by an augmented horn section with Spectrum Band led by Robert Leonard. Organizer Osbert Potter co-hosted the event alongside radio personality Reginald “Ras Regg” Martin.