On the Hunt

A group of reef sharks searching for food were photographed at a depth of between 40 to 50 feet at Cane Bay, St. Croix. It’s a common practice for divers to feed the sharks speared lionfish, an invasive species seen as a danger to plants and other animals in the habitat. MORE ON PAGE 7

 Daily News photo by MARK WALTERS

Mark Walters is living his best life.

On any given Sunday, or just about any time he isn’t on the clock as FEMA’s Caribbean Area Office coordinator, Walters can be found seeking out adventures, preferably those involving the territory’s year-round sun, sand and sea.