Mark Walters is living his best life.
On any given Sunday, or just about any time he isn’t on the clock as FEMA’s Caribbean Area Office coordinator, Walters can be found seeking out adventures, preferably those involving the territory’s year-round sun, sand and sea.
Of late, he’s taken the 2-mile hike through the rainforest to the Annaly Bay Tide Pools, a series of large, naturally-formed pools on St. Croix’s North Shore. He’s a star gazer with a telescope, a drone owner, a scuba diver and an avid underwater photographer who routinely shares awe-inspiring photos with his online followers. Most of the “oohs” and “aahs” or heart emojis have been on photos of flora and fauna, to include crustaceans and fish, that he comes across when deep-sea diving.
Last week the adventure took on a bit of a challenge after Walters and diving buddies came face-to-face with a frenzy of sharks.
“My dive buddy and I were diving at Cane Bay yesterday when we encountered three sharks,” Walters said of last Sunday’s encounter.
The sharks, he believes, “thought we were lionfish hunting and were expecting food after we kill the lionfish.”
Studies on the invasive species highlight the fact that a single lionfish can spawn up to 30,000 eggs every four days. The lionfish has 18 venomous spines and is capable of causing extinctions of area plants and fish including snapper and grouper. It’s become a widespread practice of swimmers to feed speared lionfish to sharks.
“We did not kill any lionfish on yesterday’s dive, but the sharks came up from the deep anyway,” Walters told The Daily News. “We were diving about 40 to 50 feet when we encountered the sharks. They were reef sharks, which can be more aggressive than other species of sharks.”
Walters, who has been scuba diving since 2003, said he and his friends are always careful when diving.
“Divers should always respect the fact they are visitors in the shark’s world,” he said.
Prior to moving to St. Croix, Walters lived on St. Thomas where he was on loan from FEMA to serve as VITEMA director in John deJongh’s administration. Walters is credited for building VITEMA’s state-of-the-art center near King Airport. He became a scuba diver as a matter of chance.
“My family and I used to frequent Coki Point beach on St. Thomas every year around the Christmas holidays and we saw scuba divers going in the water while we were at the beach,” he said. “My kids and I decided to check out the dive shop on the beach, and my son and I then had an introductory scuba dive and we both loved it.”
It didn’t take long for Walters to take the next leap.
“Right after my introductory dive, I became certified. A few years later both my kids also became certified divers and since then diving has become a family affair,” Walters said, adding that in the early years all of his diving was on St. Thomas “whether it was boat dives from Charlotte Amalie Harbor or beach dives or shore dives at Coki point beach.”
“Since I relocated back to the VI — but this time on St. Croix after the hurricanes in 2017 — I met some people who would become my good friends and who are also divers. They introduced me to diving on STX and its many dives sites,” Walters said. “When I am not on travel, I dive every weekend and sometimes both on Saturdays and on Sundays and other days when I have off.”
He has one special location — and with good reason.
“I have done boat dives, shore dives and pier dives here on St. Croix. My favorite dive site is the Frederiksted pier,” he said. “There’s a saying in the diving community here on St. Croix that the pier never disappoints, and I strongly agree with that statement.”
Walters said the pier offers “a wide array of diversity in marine life and eco system and it is convenient to access without having to go no further than the pier and the dolphins (moorings) that are nearby.”
Each dive, he says, is a different adventure.
“Even though I dive every weekend, each dive is unique and rewarding. I also do a lot of my diving at The Wall, Cane Bay — which can get to a depth of over 14,000 feet,” Walters said, adding the in addition to diving, “I’m also an avid underwater photographer and I enjoy sharing my pictures and videos.”
Those pictures usually reach people from near and afar, who eventually arrive on island seeking out their own adventure. Walters is keenly aware of this.
“Many people come to St. Croix for the diving and especially the Frederiksted pier. For my two cents, the V.I. should market diving at the pier and surrounding areas, and I believe you would have a lot more folks visiting St. Croix to experience diving here,” he said.
Walters hopes Virgin Islanders will also take the opportunity to enjoy the turquoise blue waters often seen only via postcards and other mementos.
“I also would recommend Virgin Islanders explore scuba as it is readily convenient,” he said. “They would also see and appreciate what the Virgin Islands has to offer not only on land but underwater.”