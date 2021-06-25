A 44-year-old sex offender is wanted for failing to register with law enforcement.
The man, Dylan Caily, is wanted for failing to comply with registration requirements for sex offenders in the Virgin Islands, Justice Department spokeswoman Sandra Goomansingh said in a news release Thursday.
A native of Kentucky, Caily is also wanted in Washington state.
In December, the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office in Washington put out an online alert that Caily had been seen living in Port Angeles, but had failed to register as a sex offender.
Caily was convicted in Kentucky in 2006 of first-degree sexual abuse and third-degree rape and sentenced to serve 10 years in prison.
Federal marshals have informed the Justice Department and the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA) unit that Caily may now be living in the Virgin Islands.
His address is unknown and he has failed to register and notify the V.I. Justice Department that he has relocated to St. Thomas in violation of the law, according to the news release.
The V.I. Code requires sex offenders to register with law enforcement within three days of relocating.
“A registered sexual offender must notify the VIDOJ of his/her name, residence, temporary lodging information, vehicle information, Internet identifiers, telephone numbers, school information, and employment status,” according to the news release.
Caily is white and is 6 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.
He goes by many aliases: Dylan Brown, Laurence T. Brown, L Brown, Larry Brown, Larry T. Brown, Larry Y. Brown, Larry Thomas Brown, Larry Timo Brown, Larry Timothy Brown, Larry Timothy William Brown, Thomas Brown, Timothy Brown, Timothy L. Brown, Thomas Brown and William Timothy Dylan.
If you know the whereabouts of Dylan Caily, please call the SORNA unit at 340-774-5666 ext. 10191 or ext. 20250. You can also call the Special Investigation Division at 340-774-5666 ext. 10351 or 911.
Registered sexual offenders in the territory are prosecuted by the attorney general for either failing to register or not keeping their registration current, as required by this law, and if convicted, the minimum penalty is a fine of $3,000 and not more than $5,000, or imprisonment for not less than three months, and a maximum of two years, or both.
The law also provides that it is an offense to assist a sex offender to evade the registration requirements, which carries a minimum fine of $1,000, a maximum fine of $2,000, and imprisonment for not more than six months, or both.
The sex offender registry is available to the public at doj.vi.gov or usvi.nsopw.gov.