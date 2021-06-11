The V.I. Water and Power Authority board abruptly canceled an emergency meeting Thursday.
The WAPA board announced Wednesday that members would convene for an emergency meeting at 2 p.m. Thursday. But the Zoom link provided to the public was not immediately accessible and at 2:05 p.m., WAPA spokesman Jean Greaux Jr. issued a press release indicating that the meeting had been cancelled.
No explanation was given.
The board called the emergency meeting to vote on an extension to a contract with Sustainable Capital Advisors, and the seventh extension to the “No. 2 Distillate Fuel Oil Contract” for St. Croix and St. Thomas, according to the agenda published Wednesday.
The agenda also indicated that the board would go into executive session — out of view of the public — to discuss a “legal matter.”
The board has repeatedly violated the V.I. Code’s Open Records Act by voting during executive session and not publicly providing any information about those votes as required by law. Most recently, the board met May 27 and voted in executive session on a “legal dispute.”
The Open Records Act requires that all actions must be made public, and “a copy of the vote on any action taken by an agency in a meeting closed to the public” pursuant to the law “must be made available to the public, excluding any information exempted from public disclosure.”
The V.I. Code goes a step further and details exactly what should be maintained on a public document as a record of all votes, including “the names of all agency members present at the time of the vote,” “a description of the matter on which the vote was taken,” and “a record of each member’s vote.”
Officials have yet to respond to Daily News requests for that information, and it remains unclear what “legal dispute” was discussed, what action was taken, and how each board member voted.