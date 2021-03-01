The V.I. Water and Power Authority has “acknowledged that an error in a meter reading schedule” resulted in larger bills for some customers, according to a news release from WAPA spokesman Jean Greaux Jr.
As a result of the delay, “approximately 12,140 customers received bills for a period of 36 days,” according to the statement.
“While WAPA endeavors to be in compliance with all laws governing its operations, including those which dictate specific limits on billing periods, this was an instance where a meter reader’s work schedule error created a delay in the reading of meters in certain cycles. Some meters were read up to six days late, which subsequently extended the billing period for those customers,” said WAPA Executive Director and CEO Lawrence Kupfer.
According to the statement, “once the discrepancy was brought to the authority’s attention, internal meetings were held to better understand the circumstances which contributed to the delay, and how such occurrences could be avoided in the future.”
As a result of the error, some customers may see smaller bills for the current cycle they could only reflect 24 days of usage.
“The following month’s bills should reflect the normal service period,” Kupfer said.
Customers who have concerns about their bill can contact the Customer Service Office by selecting option 5 when calling 340-774-3552 or 340-773-2250.